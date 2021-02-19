Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Flavortown Hits St. Louis With the Arrival of Guy Fieri’s Ghost Kitchen

Posted By on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge It's time for some off the hook treats, St. Louis. - ELISE THOMPSON / FLICKR

If you’ve always wanted to have Guy Fieri’s outrageous concoctions delivered straight to your door then all of your dreams have just come true.

The Food Network personality/restaurateur/style victim/actually good guy is launching Flavortown Kitchen in select cities across the United States, and St. Louis is one of the lucky markets.



Flavortown Kitchen is a collaboration between Fieri and Robert Earl (founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood), and it’s a delivery-only concept, which means that the food arrives at your house from some unknown location like magic. (Spoiler: The two local kitchen locations are actually in Frontenac and Des Peres, but they don't offer pickup.)

The menu includes all of your Fieri favorites like Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings, Mac N Cheese Burger, Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Italian Stallion Salad and Mac Daddy Mac N Cheese.

And the cool thing about having these things delivered directly to your house is that you can then eat them privately and hide your shame from the world, as it should be.

The Flavortown Kitchen is already live and taking orders, so download the dedicated app, hit up the website or place your order through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates or UberEats for some off-the-hook treats.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
