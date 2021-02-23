Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

St. Louis Is Once Again Up For Best Beer City in the Country in USA Today Poll

Posted By on Tue, Feb 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge The St. Louis beer scene is up for national honors, courtesy of USA Today. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The St. Louis beer scene is up for national honors, courtesy of USA Today.

St. Louisans may have a self-deprecating sense of pride when it comes to our fair city (tops in STDs! highest murder rate!), but in the case of our outstanding beer scene, there's no irony in our affection. We make great beer — always have — and will put our brews up against those from other cities any day of the week.

It's no surprise, then, that St. Louis has again been nominated as the Best Beer City by USA Today. For the fourth year in a row, the city has been chosen as one of twenty finalists for the paper's Readers Choice award by a panel of beer experts. Readers will vote for their favorite from the list of nominees, which includes such esteemed beer cities as Fort Collins, Colorado, Bend, Oregon and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Voting is live now and will run until Tuesday, March 16 at noon, with winners being announced on Friday, March 26.



According to USA Today, the nominee cities were chosen by a panel of five national beer experts, based on "stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals" and "thriving home-brewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door." Of St. Louis in particular, the paper notes the city's longstanding heritage as a beer city while commending its present scene, and gives nods to Schlafly, 21st Street Brewer's Bar, and Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar as evidence of what makes it so special.

St. Louis is the defending champion for USA Today's Best Beer City and has won the award every year since 2018. If you want to make sure we retain our Budweiser-shaped crown, you can vote here.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
The Midwife's Path to Justice
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Flavortown Hits St. Louis With the Arrival of Guy Fieri’s Ghost Kitchen Read More

  2. BEAST Butcher & Block Launches Sandwich Pop-Up in the Grove Read More

  3. Business Is Heating Up for St. Louis' Anderson & Son Pepper Co. Read More

  4. Schlafly Beer's Stout and Oyster Festival to Return in Socially Distanced Fashion Read More

  5. Donna Vickers Is the Cook Now Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation