Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 1, 2021

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings" February 2021

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 7:25 AM

BEAST Butcher & Block may have suspended barbecue, but it is cooking up so mighty fine sandwiches in its place. - ED ALLER
  • ED ALLER
  • BEAST Butcher & Block may have suspended barbecue, but it is cooking up so mighty fine sandwiches in its place.

Perhaps it has something to do with thawing out from that awful, protracted deep-freeze that descended upon the city last month, but things just seemed more hopeful by the end of February. Granted, we've had this false spring before — last summer, as COVID-19 cases started to temporarily decline, we were tempted to feel like things were getting back to normal. It was a mirage, but this time around, it just feels different. Ask restaurateurs, chefs and hospitality workers how they're feeling these days, and in addition to the usual complaints of exhaustion, there is a glimmer of hope in their responses. It just feels like this might be the last bad stretch.

This optimistic tone correlates to the small number of restaurant closures in February compared to the openings. Granted, Han Lao's loss hurts. The Brentwood eatery, brought to life by Thom Chantharasy, was a bold love song to Laotian cuisine, something he'd dreamed of bringing to St. Louis even before opening the successful Robata Maplewood. However, citing the pandemic and the difficulties of navigating the necessary regulations to Sauce Magazine this past week, he simply could not hang on. It leaves a noticeable void in the St. Louis dining scene.



However, there were notable bright spots this month. After worries that Alex Cupp's outstanding barbecue restaurant, the Stellar Hog, would be closed indefinitely following struggles at its south city address, the brand has found success at its new Chesterfield location. BEAST Butcher & Block, too, has had to make adjustments, suspending its barbecue offerings but bringing us some outstanding sandwiches in its place. Simply Cooking with Donna has finally found a storefront and Honey Bee's Biscuits & Good Eats had lines for days at its launch earlier this month. Sunnier skies on the horizon? We sure hope so.

Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.

Closings
Han Lao, Brentwood
Ravanellis, Granite City

Openings
BEAST sandwich pop-up, the Grove
Boo Coo, Soulard
Honey Bee's Biscuits & Good Eats, food truck
Loaded Elevated Nachos, St. Charles
Simply Cooking with Donna, Downtown
Stellar Hog, Chesterfield
Tres Equis, Tower Grove South

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Business Is Heating Up for St. Louis' Anderson & Son Pepper Co. Read More

  2. St. Louis Is Once Again Up For Best Beer City in the Country in USA Today Poll Read More

  3. Flavortown Hits St. Louis With the Arrival of Guy Fieri’s Ghost Kitchen Read More

  4. BEAST Butcher & Block Launches Sandwich Pop-Up in the Grove Read More

  5. St. Louis Parishes Gear Up for a Fish-Fry Season Like No Other Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation