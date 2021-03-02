Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

9 Mile Garden Food Truck Park Reopens With Live Music, Movies and More

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM

9 Mile Garden kicks off its season this week, featuring a lineup of food trucks and outdoor events. - COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • COURTESY OF 9 MILE GARDEN
  • 9 Mile Garden kicks off its season this week, featuring a lineup of food trucks and outdoor events.

Last year, Missouri's first food truck park, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton; 314-390-2806), launched on July 3, smack-dab in the middle of the pandemic summer, it's season defined by shut-downs, ever-changing local guidelines and a dining public not quite sure how to navigate even an outdoor gathering spot. Still, under chef and restaurateur Brian Hardesty's steady hand, the venue was able to find its footing.

This week, 9 Mile Garden launches its second season with the goal of again providing the St. Louis region a pandemic-friendly entertainment option. Benefiting from the COVID-safety best practices Hardesty and company have developed over the course of the last year, the food truck park will offer everything from live music to movie nights — and of course, delicious eats.



"We are excited to kick off our 2021 season with a killer lineup of food trucks and special events planned out," says Hardesty in a press release announcing the new season. "There has never been a better time to get outside, in a socially distant environment, and enjoy the incredible features we have in the garden, like our 26-foot jumbo screen, live music and family-focused entertainment."

This season's lineup of trucks includes Doggie Mac's, Havana's Cuisine, Sugarfire 64, This N That, Truck Norris, Truckeria Del Valle, Wayno's International and Zacchi Truck, with more names likely to join the roster as the year progresses. The venue will also offer entertainment every night of the week, such as Monday and Thursday evening trivia nights, Wednesday and Friday night live music and a Sunday brunch-time artisan makers' market.

In addition to the outdoor activities, the Canteen is the garden's modern draft house where guests can enjoy beer, wine, cocktails and complimentary games like air hockey and cornhole.

9 Mile Garden is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Food truck service typically runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch service and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sanitation stations are located throughout the facility, tables are spaced a minimum of twelve feet apart, and all patrons and staff are required to wear masks. For the latest information, visit 9milegarden.com.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings February 2021 Read More

  2. Trader Joe's is Now Selling Toasted Cheese Ravioli Read More

  3. The Greek Kitchen's Lisa Nichols Is Hopeful as She Works to Keep Her Dream Alive Read More

  4. BEAST Butcher & Block Launches Sandwich Pop-Up in the Grove Read More

  5. St. Louis Is Once Again Up For Best Beer City in the Country in USA Today Poll Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation