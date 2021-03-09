3.14 Week Brings Food and Festivities to Celebrate St. Louis

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF STLMADE
-
3.14 Week gives St. Louis seven days to celebrate our city.
St. Louis' love for all things St. Louis knows no bounds — certainly not the limits of a single-day celebration of the Gateway to the West. Thankfully, Yelp has us covered. The online platform is bringing us 3.14 Week, a seven-day-long fete filled with a host of opportunities to show St. Louis some love.
Beginning yesterday and running through Sunday, March 14, Yelp has teamed up with the civic booster organization STLMade to highlight St. Louis restaurants through seven different Carryout Theme Days. Each day of 3.14 Week, St. Louisans can enjoy a variety of themed offerings such as Sweet Tooth Tuesday, Burger Bash Wednesday, Cheers, it's Friday and Sunday Pie Day. Participating restaurants can be fund on Yelp's #LoveLocalSTL page
.
For years, 3.14 day has been celebrated by nerds and the nerd-adjacent as National Pi Day, a day dedicated to the mathematical formula that denotes the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Over time, however, those living in the 314 area code have recognized the day's St. Louis significance as a way to express our love for the Lou. This year, the #LoveLocalSTL movement was launched as a way to support local restaurants, a part of our city that has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the Carryout Theme Days, the 3.14 Week festivities include a concert series at City Foundry, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. Food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly beer will be available for purchase. City Foundry is also the site of the outdoor local vendor market on Sunday with music, food trucks and beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co.
Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., (of which STLMade is an initiative) believes this year is particularly important to show support to local businesses, considering the massive hit they have taken because of the pandemic. 3.14 Week is a chance to bring people together to show how much those businesses mean to our community.
“There is momentum building across our region," says Hall, "and we want to capture that movement by calling on everyone in the region to show their love for St. Louis by celebrating the local businesses that make St. Louis unique by shopping, dining and supporting local establishments all week."
