Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

3.14 Week Brings Food and Festivities to Celebrate St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, Mar 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge 3.14 Week gives St. Louis seven days to celebrate our city. - COURTESY OF STLMADE
  • COURTESY OF STLMADE
  • 3.14 Week gives St. Louis seven days to celebrate our city.

St. Louis' love for all things St. Louis knows no bounds — certainly not the limits of a single-day celebration of the Gateway to the West. Thankfully, Yelp has us covered. The online platform is bringing us 3.14 Week, a seven-day-long fete filled with a host of opportunities to show St. Louis some love.

Beginning yesterday and running through Sunday, March 14, Yelp has teamed up with the civic booster organization STLMade to highlight St. Louis restaurants through seven different Carryout Theme Days. Each day of 3.14 Week, St. Louisans can enjoy a variety of themed offerings such as Sweet Tooth Tuesday, Burger Bash Wednesday, Cheers, it's Friday and Sunday Pie Day. Participating restaurants can be fund on Yelp's #LoveLocalSTL page.



For years, 3.14 day has been celebrated by nerds and the nerd-adjacent as National Pi Day, a day dedicated to the mathematical formula that denotes the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Over time, however, those living in the 314 area code have recognized the day's St. Louis significance as a way to express our love for the Lou. This year, the #LoveLocalSTL movement was launched as a way to support local restaurants, a part of our city that has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Carryout Theme Days, the 3.14 Week festivities include a concert series at City Foundry, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. Food by Niche Food Group and drinks from STL Barkeep and Schlafly beer will be available for purchase. City Foundry is also the site of the outdoor local vendor market on Sunday with music, food trucks and beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co.

Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., (of which STLMade is an initiative) believes this year is particularly important to show support to local businesses, considering the massive hit they have taken because of the pandemic. 3.14 Week is a chance to bring people together to show how much those businesses mean to our community.

“There is momentum building across our region," says Hall, "and we want to capture that movement by calling on everyone in the region to show their love for St. Louis by celebrating the local businesses that make St. Louis unique by shopping, dining and supporting local establishments all week."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Trending

Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis County Loosens Restrictions on Bars, Private Gatherings Read More

  2. Brasserie by Niche's Catlin O'Toole Thrives in the Chaos of COVID-19 Read More

  3. Mission Taco Joint Is Selling Toasted Ravioli Tacos this Sunday for 314 Day Read More

  4. 9 Mile Garden Food Truck Park Reopens With Live Music, Movies and More Read More

  5. The Gin Room's Natasha Bahrami Has Been Inducted into the Gin Hall of Fame Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation