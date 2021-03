Mission Taco Joint Is Selling Toasted Ravioli Tacos this Sunday for 314 Day

T-RAV TACOS. Yes, you read that right. This Sunday only for 3.14 day, we'll be offering a special-one-day-only Toasted... Posted by Mission Taco Joint on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“The taco is served on a Parmesan-crusted crispy corn tortilla with an Italian-seasoned meat filling, Mom’s marinara sauce, shredded Provel cheese and topped with parsley and Parmesan cheese.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It’s been a big month for fans of toasted ravioli. Not only is a frozen vegetarian version of the St. Louis specialty being sold all across the country now by Trader Joe’s, but one of your favorite local street taco spots is dipping into the marinara, too.In celebration of 314 Day this year (that’s March 14, if you haven’t put it together), Mission Taco Joint is going to be offering a “special-one-day-only Toasted Ravioli Taco, inspired by the iconic STL dish.”The tacos will sell for $3.14 each, and they look a bit like giant versions of classic toasted ravioli, but with crispy tortilla shells instead of breaded dough.Here are the delicious details from Mission Taco Joint:Mission Taco Joint started selling West Coast-style street tacos in the Delmar Loop in 2013, and the business has grown to five local locations that stretch across the St. Louis area from Soulard to St. Charles.All locations are currently open for dine-in, but the company also offers delivery and curbside, so it’s not even necessary to go inside if you want to catch this special. But remember, the taco is only available this Sunday, March 14, so don’t sleep on it and miss living your t-rav taco dreams.Visit MissionTacoJoint.com for more details or to place an order.