Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Boardwalk Waffles Launches Brunch Service This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 7:41 AM

click to enlarge Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is adding weekend brunch service, featuring a variety of sweet and savory offerings. - SAM REED CREATIVE
  • SAM REED CREATIVE
  • Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is adding weekend brunch service, featuring a variety of sweet and savory offerings.

Even before he opened the doors to his original location of Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream (7376 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-449-1209) in 2017, Eric Moore dreamed that brunch service would be part of his business model. Now, he's making that vision a reality at his Maplewood restaurant with the launch of weekend brunch, which begins this Saturday.

"This is the third piece of the trifecta — brunch, live music and liquor," says Moore. "It was always in my head to put these together with the single concept of the waffle once I got a bigger space. Now that we have it, this is the final piece of the puzzle."



The newly launched brunch offerings at Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream include savory dishes, such as the Spicy Mexican, a jalapeño cornbread waffle topped with cheddar cheese, chorizo, cilantro and spicy maple syrup, as well as the Bacon Cheddar Chive waffle paired with maple syrup. Sweet selections will also be available, including the Chunky Monkey, which pairs a chocolate waffle with bananas, chocolate syrup, walnuts and either maple syrup or a banana liquor infused syrup (adults only!). Another grown-up dish consists of a waffle topped with bourbon-soaked apples and walnuts.

In addition to the food, guests can enjoy cocktails and live music during brunch at Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream. Boozy options include bottomless mimosas, liquor-infused shakes, Irish coffee and Bloody Marys. Brunch service will run Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. until noon.

"The shop itself if whimsical — you walk in and it's like nowhere else in town," Moore says. "We're staying with that idea of fun with our brunch. When you come here, you know what you are getting."

The restaurant's fast-casual setup will remain in place during brunch. Moore says that, though he wants people to enjoy themselves and take in the atmosphere, he believes that the counter service setup and moving line will prevent people from congregating, something he is concerned about because of the pandemic. Though he anticipates people will have to wait in a modest line to have their orders taken, it will not be the two-hour wait at a host desk as is typical of weekend breakfasts and brunches.

It's been a busy year for Moore, who has been expanding the Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream brand to include additional locations in Grand Center and south county. Though he has not formalized any arrangements, Moore is also considering franchising the brand thanks to several inquiries from interested parties in Florida and New Jersey. In the meantime, he's taking things one step at a time in the hopes that what he creates now with brunch service will be a template for the brand moving forward.

"Everybody raves about our waffles, so we figure why not take it up and notch and expand on that to fill a void on weekends," Moore says. "People want to go out for brunch again, and the idea that you can get in and out at a reasonable pace for a reasonable price is what we want to offer."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and it's Getting Worse
The Banh Mi Shop Dazzles With Thoughtful Vietnamese Cuisine
Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened
Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mission Taco Joint Is Selling Toasted Ravioli Tacos this Sunday for 314 Day Read More

  2. Brasserie by Niche's Catlin O'Toole Thrives in the Chaos of COVID-19 Read More

  3. 3.14 Week Brings Food and Festivities to Celebrate St. Louis Read More

  4. St. Louis County Loosens Restrictions on Bars, Private Gatherings Read More

  5. 9 Mile Garden Food Truck Park Reopens With Live Music, Movies and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation