Amy's Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites to Open in Webster Groves

Amy Gamlin will open a storefront for her signature cake pops next month in Webster Groves.

For a decade, Amy Gamlin has been making cake pops as a hobby, sharing her artistry with family and friends for birthdays, special occasions and just because. She never dreamed it would turn into a business, but now, after six months of selling her goodies online, she's ready to take the next step with a storefront for her brandThe shop is slated to open sometime next month and will serve as both a retail space and kitchen for Gamlin's operation. Though space constraints will limit seating to outdoors only, Gamlin plans to engage her customers through in-person interaction when they are in the shop, as well as online cake pop-making classes and parties. The shop will also serve as a pick-up point for custom orders.Gamlin, who co-owns Gamlin Restaurant Group with her husband Derek, and his brother, Lucas, is excited to take her cake pop business to the next level — even if she never thought it would happen."I've always had this artistic side and just turned it into cake pops," Gamlin says. "At first, I thought nobody was going to pay what I would have to charge for them — I was calculating it back then at $1.50 a piece, which is funny considering how much they cost at Starbucks. However, friends and family always told me I should sell them, so I figured, 'Why not?'"As Gamlin explains, the idea to turn her cake pop talents into a business originally came to her at a business conference and accelerated when her family's other businesses began to struggle (1764 Public House, Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar all closed in 2020). Wanting to help her family, she began thinking through her business plan with her husband and a friend who previously owned a bakery. At first, she wasn't sure that it made sense to have a storefront and the overhead that comes with it, but after seeing how much interest there was just from online orders, she decided to jump in.In addition to her cake pop shop, Gamlin plans to use the storefront as a pick-up point for the Missouri Whiskey Society and Women & Whiskey, two (for now, virtual) tasting programs run by Gamlin Restaurant Group."We know how supportive people in the Webster Groves community are when it comes to local businesses," Gamlin says. "We feel like we're going to be a great fit and are happy to be a part of it."