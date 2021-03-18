Bogart's Smokehouse Reopens For Limited Indoor and Outdoor Dining

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG

Happy barbecue days are here again.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Barbecue fans, rejoice! After a dark, brisket-less winter,is set to reopen its doors for limited indoor and outdoor dining, as well as carryout. The reopening dovetails with the celebration of the famed smokehouse's tenth anniversary.Bogart's announced its plans to reopen its doors this week, bringing to end a temporary closure that began in early October. According to the restaurant, the decision to shutter the Soulard location (as well as its sister restaurant, Southern) for fall and winter was a financial one: Because of the decline in business due to COVID-19, it was simply not financially sustainable to remain open during what is also the restaurant's slowest part of the year. A temporary closure, though difficult, was the best way that the Bogart's team could ensure that it would remain open on the other side of the pandemic.Though that other side has not yet come, the warming temperatures and hope that better times are near has given Bogart's the go-ahead to reopen, albeit at reduced capacity and mindful of COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition to in-person dining options, the smokehouse will continue its online ordering and delivery service and will be offering smoked hams and turkeys for those who celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday. As co-owner Niki Puto notes, the support of their customers during the shutdown is what got them through."The response from our customers has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to see everyone again when we reopen on the 30th," says Puto.