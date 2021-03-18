Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Bogart's Smokehouse Reopens For Limited Indoor and Outdoor Dining

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge Happy barbecue days are here again. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Happy barbecue days are here again.

Barbecue fans, rejoice! After a dark, brisket-less winter, Bogart's Smokehouse (1627 South 9th Street, 314-621-3107) is set to reopen its doors for limited indoor and outdoor dining, as well as carryout. The reopening dovetails with the celebration of the famed smokehouse's tenth anniversary.

Bogart's announced its plans to reopen its doors this week, bringing to end a temporary closure that began in early October. According to the restaurant, the  decision to shutter the Soulard location (as well as its sister restaurant, Southern) for fall and winter was a financial one: Because of the decline in business due to COVID-19, it was simply not financially sustainable to remain open during what is also the restaurant's slowest part of the year. A temporary closure, though difficult, was the best way that the Bogart's team could ensure that it would remain open on the other side of the pandemic.



Though that other side has not yet come, the warming temperatures and hope that better times are near has given Bogart's the go-ahead to reopen, albeit at reduced capacity and mindful of COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition to in-person dining options, the smokehouse will continue its online ordering and delivery service and will be offering smoked hams and turkeys for those who celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday. As co-owner Niki Puto notes, the support of their customers during the shutdown is what got them through.

"The response from our customers has been overwhelming, and we can't wait to see everyone again when we reopen on the 30th," says Puto.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID
St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse
The Banh Mi Shop Dazzles With Thoughtful Vietnamese Cuisine
Shot Chasers: Confessions of a Vaccine 'Cheater'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID Read More

  2. Schlafly Beer Expands Oyster Offerings After Stout and Oyster Fest Sells Out Read More

  3. Amy's Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites to Open in Webster Groves Read More

  4. St. Louis' Erica King Is Living the Sweet Life With Her Shorty Mix Gourmet Cookies Read More

  5. Circus Harmony Cookbook Takes Dinner and a Show to a New Level Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation