Monday, March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme Will Give You One Free Donut Per Day if You're Vaccinated

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Just the way you like 'em. - @ABLEMAN / FLICKR

If you’ve been good you deserve a treat, so Krispy Kreme will give you one free doughnut a day if you’ve been vaccinated.

All you have to do is show up at any Krispy Kreme location and flash that sweet vaccination card and they’ll give you a free Original Glazed® on the house.



Krispy Kreme has a Q&A section at its site to answer all of your free donut questions, like:

WHAT QUALIFIES AS ‘VACCINATED’?

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

And questions like:

WILL THE SHOP DOCUMENT/PHOTOGRAPH MY COVID-19 VACCINATION RECORD CARD TO REDEEM THE COVID-19 VACCINE OFFER?

No, Krispy Kreme team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as it contains personal information.

The “Be Sweet to Your Community” program runs through the end of the year, so if you haven’t found a vaccine yet, don’t worry. You can still get in on the action once you’ve rolled up your sleeve.

Hot tip: Keep your vaccination card in a plastic sandwich bag to protect it from your sticky little sugar fingers.

To find a Krispy Kreme near you, visit KrispyKreme.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
