Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 29, 2021

Southside Alchemy Takes the Gold at International Bloody Mary Competition

Posted By on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM


click to enlarge Southside Alchemy's Sweat & Tears Bloody Mary mix received the gold medal at the Fourth Annual Drunken Tomato Awards. - ED ALLER
  • ED ALLER
  • Southside Alchemy's Sweat & Tears Bloody Mary mix received the gold medal at the Fourth Annual Drunken Tomato Awards.

When bartender Todd Brutcher founded Southside Alchemy in 2019, he did so with the goal of making a superior Bloody Mary mix. Now, the cocktail world is taking notice, honoring his Sweat & Tears mixer with a gold medal at the International Drunken Tomato Awards.

Southside Alchemy's Sweat & Tears mix won the gold in the "Spicy" category. According to the judges, the mix displayed "medium consistency; sweet mild heat with underlying celery flavors; good heat build, good level of acidity and good thickness," as well as "black peppery spice" that is "pretty spicy." Southside Alchemy's Mild Mannered Mary won the silver medal in the competitions's "Mild" category.



This is the second year in a row that Southside Alchemy has taken home the gold at the competition. Last year, the mix received top honors in the "New Release" category.

Brutcher started making his Bloody Mary mix when he was a bartender at Onesto. Convinced that he could make a better product than the mass-produced options available in the market, he concocted his own version and developed a loyal following. Encouraged by the reception, he started bottling his mix, together with a sangria base, under the name Southside Alchemy. The current award is just more affirmation that he is on the right track.

You can get your hands on Brutcher's award-winning mixes at several local retailers, including Schnucks, Civil Alchemy and LeGrand's, as well as farmers markets, the Canteen at 9 Mile Garden food truck park, and Grace Meat + Three.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: Rural Legislators Attack Medicaid, Screw the Poor
Why Did a St. Louis Man Die in a Federal Prison Coronavirus Hotspot?
Keep These COVID Changes, Ditch the Rest
I'm a Food Critic, and I Lost My Sense of Taste During COVID
St. Louis Leads America in Child Murders — and It's Getting Worse
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pizzeria Da Gloria Is Serving St. Louis' Best Neapolitan Pizzas Read More

  2. The Banh Mi Shop Dazzles With Thoughtful Vietnamese Cuisine Read More

  3. De'Lish Emporium, from Bri Delights and Jay Sweets, to Open This Summer in Benton Park Read More

  4. 'Drunk Ding-Dongs' Stole Hammy the Bear From Hammerstone's in Soulard Read More

  5. Krispy Kreme Will Give You One Free Donut Per Day if You're Vaccinated Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation