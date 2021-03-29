Southside Alchemy Takes the Gold at International Bloody Mary Competition

click to enlarge ED ALLER

When bartender Todd Brutcher foundedin 2019, he did so with the goal of making a superior Bloody Mary mix. Now, the cocktail world is taking notice, honoring his Sweat & Tears mixer with a gold medal at the International Drunken Tomato Awards.Southside Alchemy's Sweat & Tears mix won the gold in the "Spicy" category. According to the judges, the mix displayed "medium consistency; sweet mild heat with underlying celery flavors; good heat build, good level of acidity and good thickness," as well as "black peppery spice" that is "pretty spicy." Southside Alchemy's Mild Mannered Mary won the silver medal in the competitions's "Mild" category.This is the second year in a row that Southside Alchemy has taken home the gold at the competition. Last year, the mix received top honors in the "New Release" category.Brutcher started making his Bloody Mary mix when he was a bartender at Onesto. Convinced that he could make a better product than the mass-produced options available in the market, he concocted his own version and developed a loyal following. Encouraged by the reception, he started bottling his mix, together with a sangria base, under the name Southside Alchemy. The current award is just more affirmation that he is on the right track.You can get your hands on Brutcher's award-winning mixes at several local retailers, including Schnucks, Civil Alchemy and LeGrand's, as well as farmers markets, the Canteen at 9 Mile Garden food truck park, and Grace Meat + Three.