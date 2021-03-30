Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Is Releasing a Collaboration with Dolly Parton

WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH DOLLY.
Want to just sit around eating ice cream, but also want to help change the world? We have the perfect sweet treat for you.
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream (multiple locations including 389 North Euclid Avenue; 314-367-1700)
is releasing a limited-edition collaboration with Dolly Parton, dubbed Strawberry Pretzel Pie, in shops and online on April 8.
readers already know that Dolly Parton Is the Queen of Everything and the Glowing Center of the Universe
, and the great thing about this collaboration is that proceeds will go to one of the music legend’s greatest charitable accomplishments: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
, a charitable initiative that helps gift books to kids five and under.
“Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: an unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together — a.k.a. a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company," Jeni's says in a statement. "Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good."
The ice cream is further described on its official website
as Jeni’s “ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce.”
For those anxious to try it, Jeni’s recommends finding a way to order some as soon as you can on April 8. Like the shop's other limited edition flavors, it is expected to sell out immediately.
Here are details on how to get some Strawberry Pretzel Pie
:
The new flavor will be available online at 11 a.m. at jenis.com
, and can also be found in stores. Customers are limited to two pints per purchase. Only 10,000 pints will be made.
"To give everybody an equal shot of getting it, most of the pints will be available online for nationwide shipping," Jeni's says in a statement. "The remainder will be split across our shops. If you prefer to buy the flavor from your neighborhood shop, we recommend getting there early (like before open) on release day. Otherwise, your best bet will be to buy it online... the day it drops. We can’t guarantee availability (or reserve pints), so please plan accordingly!”
May the ice cream gods smile upon you, and may Dolly Parton continue to look out for us
all always.
