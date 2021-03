Kevin Smith's Mooby's Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to St. Louis in April

click to enlarge JOHN TROXELL

Mooby's, a pop-up restaurant, is bringing the Kevin Smith Askewniverse to St. Louis this Spring.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you've ever watchedand thought to yourself, "Man, I could really go for some 'Hater Tots,'" your wish is about to be granted. Mooby's, the fictional restaurant that makes a recurring appearance throughout several of Smith's films, is coming to town this spring.The Mooby's pop-up is the brainchild of Smith and event producer Derek Berry, who came up with the idea last April. According to Berry, Smith had been wanting to do a real-life version of the fictional fast-food joint for some time, and was inspired to finally act as a way to help struggling restaurants. At first, the event was supposed to be a ten-day pop-up partnership with Postmates in Los Angeles, but once Smith and Berry saw how successful it was, they decided to expand the idea to a national audience.The St. Louis event, which was announced today, will be the eleventh stop on the tour and will take place April 21 through May 3 at a yet-to-be-named restaurant. Folks interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on the event's website; doing so will give them advance notice of where the event will take place, as well as early access to tickets. The cost will be $30 per person and tickets include an entree, side dish and 45-minute time slot to hang out in the immersive Mooby's experience. Mooby's, other Askewniverse-themed merchandise and beer from a to-be-announced St. Louis brewery will also be available for purchase.Fans of Smith's films will recognize several favorite Mooby's dishes at the pop-up, including the signature "Hater Tots" and the "Cow Tipper," a triple-decker burger that will be available in both beef and plant-based versions. Smith, who is vegan, has committed to making 50 percent of the menu vegan-friendly.For more information and to sign up for early access, visit moobyspopup.com