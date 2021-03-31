The Wienermobile Is Coming to 9 Mile Garden Twice in April

Posted by 9 Mile Garden on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
- The first WIENERMOBILE was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.
- The 1952 WIENERMOBILE has been living for years in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan (and in our hearts forever, obviously).
- The 1969 WIENERMOBILE model featured Ford Thunderbird taillights, a Chevy motor home frame and averaged 187 smiles per gallon.
- Six different WIENERMOBILES are driving across the U.S. at any given time.
