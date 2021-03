The Wienermobile Is Coming to 9 Mile Garden Twice in April

The first WIENERMOBILE was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.

The 1952 WIENERMOBILE has been living for years in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan (and in our hearts forever, obviously).

The 1969 WIENERMOBILE model featured Ford Thunderbird taillights, a Chevy motor home frame and averaged 187 smiles per gallon.

Six different WIENERMOBILES are driving across the U.S. at any given time.

The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on its way to town and will be stopping by 9 Mile Gardenon April 1 and April 11, 2021.The food truck garden has been doing steady business since reopening earlier this year — the outdoor food and entertainment space temporarily closed last summer to help combat COVID-19.And now, in addition to reopening and announcing that it will be hosting a full season of entertainment including live music and movies, 9 Mile Garden has also announced that it will soon host the most famous meat-shaped food truck in the world, the Wienermobile.The Wienermobile will be at 9 Mile Garden on Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and then again on Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. And if the whole family isn’t into hotdogs, no worries, there will be other trucks open alongside it to serve you barbecue, sandwiches, tacos and more.Some facts about the Weinermobile from its website:And, yes, they’ll also be selling merch on-site and you still get a Wiener Whistle with every order. (That’s a whistle shaped like the Weinermobile, you perv.)