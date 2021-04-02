St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2021

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN

Sauce on the Side added an additional location this month in St. Charles.

Spring. The sun is shining so brightly and the temperatures are creeping up so much, you can almost hear the sound of glasses clinking on the patios around town. As the metro area slowly creeps out of winter, sunnier skies seem like they are on the horizon, and not just in terms of the weather. As restaurants dust off their outdoor furniture and prepare to welcome back diners to outdoor spaces, the optimism is palpable.Two of the more bullish moves this month were by über fine-dining spots — the sorts of places we were writing obituaries for just six months ago — that opened their doors in Clayton. Casa Don Alfonso, the "Holy crap! This place is setting up shop in St. Louis?" restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Mario Iaccarino, made its debut in the Ritz-Carlton, bringing to St. Louis an elegant taste of Italy's Amalfi Coast. The excitement for that opening was matched only by the relocation of Tony's, the iconic St. Louis restaurant, which moved from its longtime home downtown to Clayton this month.Sadly, that was not the only restaurant that departed downtown. Tigin Irish Pub shuttered its doors indefinitely after an extended closure, citing COVID-19 as the direct reason for the move. Though the bar left open the possibility for reopening in some manner once the area bounces back from the pandemic, this appears to be more than a temporary shut down.Did we miss anything? If so, let us know in the comments.Tigin Irish Pub,Bootleggin' Bob's,C. Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar (additional location),Casa Don Alfonso,Mr. Meowski's Sourdough (moved and expanded),Sauce on the Side (additional location),Terror Tacos,Tony's,Uncle Julio's,