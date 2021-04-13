Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

4 Hands Brewery Releases 'State Wide' Beer to Benefit Veterans

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY 4 HANDS BREWERY
  • Courtesy 4 Hands Brewery


After the massive success of its City Wide brew, 4 Hands Brewery (1220 South 85h Street, 314-436-1559) is turning to philanthropy — by releasing a beer called State Wide and dedicating a portion of the sales to benefit a veterans’ organization.



Described as a “hazy pale ale with notes of citrus and stone fruit,” the beer will be released in sixteen-ounce cans and a portion of every can sold will be donated to Veterans Community Project (VCP), the organization behind VCP Village, a community of tiny homes for unhoused veterans with onsite services to help get off the street and transition them to permanent housing.

From 4 Hands:

“A portion of every State Wide purchase will be donated to Veterans Community Project who are dedicated to supporting every man and woman who took the oath for our country. Using Kansas City as a blueprint, VCP Village—St. Louis will be a specialized community of 50 tiny homes with on-site, wraparound support services designed to equip at-risk and homeless veterans with the tools needed to return to a stable, prosperous, independent life. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.”

“Community is a central part of our name for a reason,” said Bryan Meyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Veterans Community Project. “VCP is built on the support and strength of community partners like 4 Hands who join our mission to serve those who serve us. VCP Village will provide homes with dignity so more St. Louis veterans, and veterans across Missouri, can live with honor.”

State Wide will be available at retailers across Missouri starting on May 4.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
