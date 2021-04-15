Central West End Favorite Wildflower Has Closed

click to enlarge
Wildflower, the longtime Central West End restaurant, has closed.
Yet another longtime St. Louis eatery is closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wild Flower, the 26 year-old Central West End eatery, announced on Wednesday that it has served its last customers.
The news, first reported by Sauce Magazine
, was made public in a Facebook post from April 14 by owner Tracy Casatta-Czarnec. In it, she lamented the difficulties of running a restaurant, saying that operating a business based on hospitality has been "all but impossible" this past year.
"This was not a decision that came easy," Casatta-Czarnec says in her post. "This past year was a year of loss for many, both personally and professionally."
The iconic Central West End spot was founded in 1995 as a lively, contemporary bistro, whose popular brunch remained an area favorite over the years and stood as a landmark on the highly visible corner of Euclid and Laclede avenues. In 2015, Cassata-Czarnec and her husband Phil Czarnec opened the BBQ Saloon just across Euclid on Laclede after finding success in yearly 4th of July barbecues they'd host on the sidewalk in front of Wild Flower. The BBQ Saloon remains open and is offering favorites from its now-shuttered sister restaurant on its menu under the header "Wild Flower Favorites." Dishes include the Golden Chèvre, Signature Garlic Chicken and Country Club Fried Chicken.
"I am proud of what the Wild Flower team has accomplished over the years and thankful for all the good times and connections we have made together."
Read the statement, in its entirety, on the Wild Flower Facebook page
.
