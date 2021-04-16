Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, April 16, 2021

RFT's United We Brunch Is Back — And Everyone Is a VIP

Posted By on Fri, Apr 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge The RFT's United We Brunch returns April 24 for its sixth year. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • The RFT's United We Brunch returns April 24 for its sixth year.

Have you missed brunch? Yeah, us too.

Thankfully, the Riverfront Times' United We Brunch is coming back, retooled with an all-star list of more than twenty of St. Louis' favorite bars and restaurants, including Bogart's Smokehouse, The Banh Mi Shop, Taco Circus and Yolklore. And while it wouldn't be brunch without bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas, there will also be Irish coffee, bellinis, screwdrivers and craft beer on offer.



To celebrate United We Brunch's sixth year, all those attending will enjoy VIP status, including a gift bag and commemorative glass. Hosted in the Central West End's historic Chase Park Plaza (212 Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-633-3000), the party runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place with attendance capped at 20 percent of capacity, masks (we've got them if you need them) required unless eating or drinking, temperature checks, socially distanced tables and plexiglass shields separating vendors.

Tickets are $50 with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Stray Rescue.  You can buy tickets and learn more at the United We Brunch official event page.
