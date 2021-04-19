Mr. Meowski's Sourdough Is Now Open on Main Street in St. Charles

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Mr. Meowski's is now open in St. Charles, serving naturally fermented sourdough bread and pastries.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

The new Mr. Meowski's is in the heart of St. Charles' Main Street historic district.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

A croissant.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Mr. Meowski's serves three different types of sourdough bread: Rounds, sandwich loaves and baguettes.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

A chocolate croissant.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Cinnamon rolls sell out quickly.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Inside the bakery.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Tim Nordmann, owner of Mr. Meowski's.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Sourdough pretzels are a staple of the bakery's menu.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Sourdough loaves are allowed to naturally ferment to develop a deep flavor.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Nordmann named the bakery after his cat.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

Vintage Tom and Jerry cartoons create a whimsical vibe.

click to enlarge CHERYL BAEHR

The secrets of Mr. Meowski's.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Main Street St. Charles has a new destination for artisanal sourdough bread thanks to Tim Nordmann, the self-taught baker behind the beloved brand. The bakery moved from its tiny digs in suburban St. Charles to a larger spot in the heart of the area's historic district at the end of March, with expanded capacity and additional offerings sure to win over new fans.According to Nordmann, the need for a larger space became apparent to him almost immediately upon opening the original Mr. Meowski's in early 2018, but the hunt for a suitable space started in earnest last February. After searching the St. Charles area for nearly a year, he settled on the storefront near the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Street, falling in love with the charm of the building itself and the neighborhood.Nordmann has embraced the historical feel of the space; the new Mr. Meowski's has soaring ceilings, beautiful woodwork and exposed brick. A small pastry case greets guests upon entry, and a metal and wooden shelf filled with the day's fresh-baked sourdough baguettes, rounds and sandwich bread stands just behind the order counter. Though there is no seating area, a wooden bench provides a space for guests to rest for a moment as they wait for their items to be prepared.The most impressive part of the space is the open work area. A large wooden table, made to Nordmann's specifications by a St. Charles woodworker, stands in the center of the room, so guests can watch as the team of pastry chefs work the dough to create the bakery's delectable goods. This, combined with whimsical touches — an antique safe, a vintage television playing, funny bakery-themed knick-knacks — give Mr. Meowski's a warm, playful feel.After turning his bread-making hobby into a bona fide business in 2016, Nordmann gained a following through his presence at Tower Grove Farmers' Market. Longtime fans will be pleased to know that, food-wise, not much has changed in the move. Nordmann and his small team of pastry chefs are still making the same naturally fermented sourdough they've become known for, as well as croissants, pretzels, cinnamon rolls and other outstanding pastries. Nordmann also regularly does a Thursday night pizza night, featuring a classic Margherita pie.The new Mr. Meowski's is open Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Scroll down for more photos of the new bakery.