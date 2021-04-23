Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

Taco Circus @ Trops to Pair Slushies, Tacos in The Grove

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 8:02 AM

click to enlarge Taco Circus and Trops join forces for a lively Tex-Mex-slushie experience this Spring in the Grove. - COURTESY OF TROPICAL LIQUEURS
  • COURTESY OF TROPICAL LIQUEURS
  • Taco Circus and Trops join forces for a lively Tex-Mex-slushie experience this Spring in the Grove.

This spring, a match made in food and beverage heaven is coming to the Grove, courtesy of two well-known names. Taco Circus @ Trops (4104 Manchester Avenue), a partnership between Taco Circus and Tropical Liqueurs, will open inside the existing Trops space on Manchester Avenue.

The new concept brings together the Tex-Mex favorites St. Louisans have come to love from restaurateur Christian Ethridge's Taco Circus with the 30-year-old, New Orleans-style frozen cocktail brand. In announcing the partnership, Bill Johnson, a member of the Trops ownership group, describes the natural fit between the two entities.



“This past year has given us the opportunity to plan for the future and find what we think is the perfect fit for a dining experience within Trops," Thompson says. "With summer on the horizon, we are excited to bring Taco Circus to The Grove. There is such a natural fit between tacos and slushies, we know our guests are going to love it."

In addition to the frozen cocktails that fans of Trops have come to love, guests at the new concept will get to pair their drinks with Taco Circus mainstays, plus some new items to be introduced at the new venture. Several varieties of tacos, a Mexican twist on a St. Louis pizza, elotes and churros will all be available at Taco Circus @ Trops. Additionally the spot will host a weekend brunch, serving up such dishes as tres leches French toast with Una Vida Tequila ice cream, chile relleno tortilla Espanola, Michoacan-style pork belly eggs Benedict and the breakfast tacos that put Taco Circus on the map.

Ethridge and the Trops ownership group have not yet announced a date, citing only that the new concept will open in late spring. Additional details, including a firm opening date, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis Bars and Restaurants Face Staffing Crisis
A 'Stupid' Plan to Escape St. Louis
Review: Tommy Chims Smokes — and Drinks — Root 66's Weed
PiRico Satisfies Picky Eaters With Pi's Italian and Gringo's Mexican
Tommy Chims: Farewell to the Weed Man
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gerard Craft's Bowood by Niche Takes Over Cafe Osage Space Read More

  2. Honey Bee's Biscuits + Good Eats Fueled by Passion for Breakfast Read More

  3. St. Louis Bars and Restaurants Face Staffing Crisis Read More

  4. Kevin Smith's Mooby's Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to St. Louis in April Read More

  5. Mr. Meowski's Sourdough Is Now Open on Main Street in St. Charles Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation