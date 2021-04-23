Taco Circus @ Trops to Pair Slushies, Tacos in The Grove

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TROPICAL LIQUEURS

Taco Circus and Trops join forces for a lively Tex-Mex-slushie experience this Spring in the Grove.

This spring, a match made in food and beverage heaven is coming to the Grove, courtesy of two well-known names., a partnership between Taco Circus and Tropical Liqueurs, will open inside the existing Trops space on Manchester Avenue.The new concept brings together the Tex-Mex favorites St. Louisans have come to love from restaurateur Christian Ethridge's Taco Circus with the 30-year-old, New Orleans-style frozen cocktail brand. In announcing the partnership, Bill Johnson, a member of the Trops ownership group, describes the natural fit between the two entities.“This past year has given us the opportunity to plan for the future and find what we think is the perfect fit for a dining experience within Trops," Thompson says. "With summer on the horizon, we are excited to bring Taco Circus to The Grove. There is such a natural fit between tacos and slushies, we know our guests are going to love it."In addition to the frozen cocktails that fans of Trops have come to love, guests at the new concept will get to pair their drinks with Taco Circus mainstays, plus some new items to be introduced at the new venture. Several varieties of tacos, a Mexican twist on a St. Louis pizza, elotes and churros will all be available at Taco Circus @ Trops. Additionally the spot will host a weekend brunch, serving up such dishes as tres leches French toast with Una Vida Tequila ice cream, chile relleno tortilla Espanola, Michoacan-style pork belly eggs Benedict and the breakfast tacos that put Taco Circus on the map.Ethridge and the Trops ownership group have not yet announced a date, citing only that the new concept will open in late spring. Additional details, including a firm opening date, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.