Nelly Appears on 'Restaurant Recovery' to Support Crown Candy Kitchen

Nelly visiting Crown Candy Kitchen in Restaurant Rescue on Discovery+.
As we all know, Nelly is from the Lou and he’s proud, so it’s fitting that he appeared on Restaurant Recovery
this week in support of Crown Candy Kitchen (1401 St Louis Avenue, 314-621-0650)
.
In the episode, the legendary St. Louis hip-hop star brings his big smile and bulbous biceps to the St. Louis Avenue spot after business was squashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hosted by Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane's, the Restaurant Recovery
TV show aims to improve sales and boost awareness for struggling historic restaurants. In addition to being a highly successful entrepreneur, Graves is also a celebrated philanthropist with a special interest in American history, so the Restaurant Recovery
gig is perfectly lined up with his interests.
On the Crown Candy Kitchen episode, Graves visits the 107-year-old north city establishment to give owners Sherri and Andy Karandzieff some new ideas to help the restaurant survive through the end of the pandemic.
They also got a little extra help from Nelly, who makes a slow-motion entrance worthy of any film star.
“I have a little surprise for you,” says Todd Graves, “I have a good friend in St. Louis that is a St. Louis institution. And so, if you’re OK, I can invite him in here. But before I do, I got to tell you, it’s gonna get a little hot in here … And a little candy might melt.”
Nelly then helped out on social media and made a little commercial for Crown Candy Kitchen, promoting the restaurant to his million of followers.
"Thank you for having me," he says in the clip, "and thank you for everything that you've been doing for the city for well over a hundred years now."
To see what other things were done to help boost the restaurant, you can watch the Crown Candy Kitchen episode
of Restaurant Recovery
(Season 1, Episode 3), streaming now on Discovery+.
