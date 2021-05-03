Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 3, 2021

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2021

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 6:25 AM

click to enlarge Honeybee Edibles, a Proper Brands medical marijuana confections line, debuted this month. - SPENCER PERNIKOFF
  • SPENCER PERNIKOFF
  • Honeybee Edibles, a Proper Brands medical marijuana confections line, debuted this month.

With the restaurant industry in crisis thanks to a major staffing shortage, it's a small miracle that April saw any new activity. However, if the past fifteen months have taught us anything, it's that hospitality professionals will find a way. Case in point are the handful of exciting new additions to the city's dining landscape this month, the biggest splash coming courtesy of the Golden Hoosier. This new tavern from real estate brothers Ivan and Berto Garcia aims to be the anchor of the newly minted Crown District at the intersection of Chippewa and Kingshighway. The Garcias are on a mission to rebrand the area as a bustling commercial district, and the Golden Hoosier represents the focal point of that effort.

Another exciting development was the launch of Honeybee Edibles, the line of medical marijuana-infused confections from Proper Brands. Aiming to redefine and elevate the edibles business, Honeybee is led by veteran chocolatier Dave Owens, formerly of Bissinger's, who is on a mission to serve the best confections, THC or no THC.



April also saw us bidding farewell to two longtime spots. Ernesto's Wine Bar shuttered its doors for good at the beginning of the month, dashing hopes that its temporary closure this winter would lead to a spring awakening. The closure of the Central West End mainstay Wildflower was another tough one, having lit up the prominent corner of Euclid and Laclede for 26 years. Thankfully, a few of its popular dishes will live on at its sister restaurant, the BBQ Saloon, across the street.

Did we miss anything? Leave us a note in the comments.

Closings
Ernesto's Wine Bar, Benton Park
Wildflower, Central West End

Openings
The Golden Hoosier, the Crown District
Global Quesadilla, Central West End
Honeybee Edibles, Multiple locations including South County
Lefty's Bagels (inside the Baker's Hub), Chesterfield
Sister's Sandwich Shop, Southampton
Takashima Record Bar (reopened under new management), the Grove

We are always hungry for tips and feedback.
