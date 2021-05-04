Schlafly Beer to Open Its First Brewpub in Illinois

click to enlarge ARCHITECT'S RENDERING

A rendering of the forthcoming Schlafly Beer brewpub that will open in Highland, Illinois, this fall.

fans east of the Mississippi will no longer have to travel across the river to enjoy the brand's brewpub experience. The craft brewery announced today that it will open its first Illinois restaurant in Highland, Illinois, late this fall, breathing new life into a historic building in the heart of the city's Town Square.The yet-to-be-named brewpub is a partnership between Schlafly Beer and the City of Highland to revitalize the 71-year-old building that was most recently home to the city's Chamber of Commerce. As the brewery's co-founder Tom Schlafly explains, it also represents a sort of homecoming for the brand."Our family’s American dream began in Highland, Illinois,” Schlafly says. “After immigrating from Switzerland, the Schlaflys landed in New Orleans in May of 1854, and made their way up the Mississippi and settled in the town now known as Highland, Illinois. Now, 167 years later, David [Schlafly] and I are excited to give back to the same community where our ancestors set roots so many years ago.”The forthcoming brewpub will consist of an 80-seat dining room and 100-seat three-season patio. Additionally, the space is located right next to the city's park that will serve as an ideal venue for beer-centric outdoor events. As for the menu, guests can expect Schlafly's pub fare, as well as specialty beers brewed specifically for the Highland location.The Highland establishment will be Schlafly's fourth brewpub. The beer maker has the original Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood and its most recent addition, Schlafly Bankside on Main Street in St. Charles, which took over the former Trailhead Brewing Co. As Breann Speraneo, Director of Community Development for the City of Highland, explains, her town is happy to be the latest property in the iconic brand's portfolio.“We’re very excited to welcome Schlafly to Highland," says Speraneo. "We’re a vibrant community with many downtown festivals, and we look forward to Schlafly hosting their own festivals in town." We know that Schlafly will fit in perfectly with our motto of "Celebrate Today.”