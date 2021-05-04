Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Schlafly Beer to Open Its First Brewpub in Illinois

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge A rendering of the forthcoming Schlafly Beer brewpub that will open in Highland, Illinois, this fall. - ARCHITECT'S RENDERING
  • ARCHITECT'S RENDERING
  • A rendering of the forthcoming Schlafly Beer brewpub that will open in Highland, Illinois, this fall.

Schlafly Beer (multiple locations including 2100 Locust Street, 314-241-2337) fans east of the Mississippi will no longer have to travel across the river to enjoy the brand's brewpub experience. The craft brewery announced today that it will open its first Illinois restaurant in Highland, Illinois, late this fall, breathing new life into a historic building in the heart of the city's Town Square.

The yet-to-be-named brewpub is a partnership between Schlafly Beer and the City of Highland to revitalize the 71-year-old building that was most recently home to the city's Chamber of Commerce. As the brewery's co-founder Tom Schlafly explains, it also represents a sort of homecoming for the brand.



"Our family’s American dream began in Highland, Illinois,” Schlafly says. “After immigrating from Switzerland, the Schlaflys landed in New Orleans in May of 1854, and made their way up the Mississippi and settled in the town now known as Highland, Illinois. Now, 167 years later, David [Schlafly] and I are excited to give back to the same community where our ancestors set roots so many years ago.”

The forthcoming brewpub will consist of an 80-seat dining room and 100-seat three-season patio. Additionally, the space is located right next to the city's park that will serve as an ideal venue for beer-centric outdoor events. As for the menu, guests can expect Schlafly's pub fare, as well as specialty beers brewed specifically for the Highland location.

The Highland establishment will be Schlafly's fourth brewpub. The beer maker has the original Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood and its most recent addition, Schlafly Bankside on Main Street in St. Charles, which took over the former Trailhead Brewing Co. As Breann Speraneo, Director of Community Development for the City of Highland, explains, her town is happy to be the latest property in the iconic brand's portfolio.

“We’re very excited to welcome Schlafly to Highland," says Speraneo. "We’re a vibrant community with many downtown festivals, and we look forward to Schlafly hosting their own festivals in town." We know that Schlafly will fit in perfectly with our motto of "Celebrate Today.”

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Dow Boyer Was Moments From Deportation. Now She's a Citizen
Hartmann: Josh Hawley's Anti-Asian Racism Isn't New
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2021 Read More

  2. DiGregorio's Italian Market on the Hill Celebrates 50th Year in Business Read More

  3. For Avenue's Bryan Carr, Pleasing Diners Is 'the Main Thing' Read More

  4. Nelly Appears on 'Restaurant Recovery' to Support Crown Candy Kitchen Read More

  5. Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation