Thursday, May 6, 2021

Learn BBQ From a Sugarfire Master to Help Operation Food Search

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 6:12 AM

click to enlarge You can learn how to make Sugarfire Smokehouse's award-winning 'cue to support Operation Food Search. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • You can learn how to make Sugarfire Smokehouse's award-winning 'cue to support Operation Food Search.

Sugarfire Smokehouse (multiple locations including 9200 Olive Boulevard, Olivette; 314-992-2301) is giving away its trade secrets for a cause. The award-winning St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant will host Operation Barbecue, a virtual cooking class on May 13, with proceeds benefitting Operation Food Search.

Sugarfire's executive chef Matt Glickert will lead the class, giving cooks of all levels the know-how they need to cook chicken, shrimp and vegetable kabobs, creamy lemon herb cole slaw and grilled Yukon gold potato salad. Tickets for the interactive event are $65 for two adults or $100 for a family pack that serves four people. Included in the price are event access and ingredients required to prepare the meal Glickert will demonstrate. Beer pairings that consist of four cans of 4 Hands City Wide Beer are available for an additional $12.



Proceeds from the event will go to support Operation Backpack, an initiative of Operation Food Search that provides weekend meals to food-insecure children throughout the school year. Operation Backpack is part of the organization's overall mission to end childhood hunger by providing families with access to healthy and affordable food — a need that has come even more into focus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Riverfront Times is on Operation Food Search's Friends Board and is helping out with the event. For more information and to purchase tickets for Operation Barbecue, visit operationfoodsearch.org.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

