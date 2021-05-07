Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Randall's Wines and Spirits Opening a New Location on the Hill

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM

Posted by Randall's Wines and Spirits on Friday, February 28, 2020


South city residents will soon have a new option for booze shopping, because Randall's Wines and Spirits is opening a new location on the Hill this summer.



The new spot will be at 4925 Southwest Avenue, where there used to be an old Walgreens location. The spot is almost directly across the street from Taco Circus and the new Walgreens location near the corner of Southwest Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard.

This location on the Hill will offer plenty of easy parking and is convenient to access from many surrounding south city neighborhoods including Dogtown, the Grove, Shaw and Tower Grove South.

It will also have a seminar room, where Randall’s will host seminars and tastings, and a whiskey room where the store plans to keep the barrel-aged options.

The store will also offer a large selection of wines (including natural wine), which should be a big hit in its new Italian neighborhood. Randall’s has already partnered with Hill restaurants recently to offer special deals. In April, customers who bought a bottle of wine at Randall’s and took it to Anthonino's Taverna (2225 Macklind Avenue) could pop the bottle and enjoy it during their meal without a corkage fee.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
