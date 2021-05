Randall's Wines and Spirits Opening a New Location on the Hill

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

South city residents will soon have a new option for booze shopping, becauseis opening a new location on the Hill this summer.The new spot will be at 4925 Southwest Avenue, where there used to be an old Walgreens location. The spot is almost directly across the street from Taco Circus and theWalgreens location near the corner of Southwest Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard.This location on the Hill will offer plenty of easy parking and is convenient to access from many surrounding south city neighborhoods including Dogtown, the Grove, Shaw and Tower Grove South.It will also have a seminar room, where Randall’s will host seminars and tastings, and a whiskey room where the store plans to keep the barrel-aged options.The store will also offer a large selection of wines (including natural wine), which should be a big hit in its new Italian neighborhood. Randall’s has already partnered with Hill restaurants recently to offer special deals. In April, customers who bought a bottle of wine at Randall’s and took it tocould pop the bottle and enjoy it during their meal without a corkage fee