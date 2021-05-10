Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

Steve's Hot Dogs Is Moving to the Former Mangia Italiano

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM

Steve's Hot Dogs is moving to the former Mangia Italiano in the coming months. - SARA BANNOURA
  • SARA BANNOURA
  • Steve's Hot Dogs is moving to the former Mangia Italiano in the coming months.

Fans of Steve's Hot Dogs (3457 Magnolia Avenue, 314-932-5953) will soon be getting their tubular meat fix at a different spot. Steve Ewing's beloved hot dog restaurant is moving from its Tower Grove East location to South Grand, in the left-side storefront of the former Mangia Italiano. Though no concrete date has been set, the move will take place in a few months.

Founded on the Hill in 2011, Steve's Hot Dogs opened its Tower Grove East restaurant, connected to Tick Tock Tavern, in 2015 as a second location. Five years later, Ewing shuttered the Hill spot and focused exclusively on serving his loyal guests out of the Tower Grove east storefront. In a release announcing the move, Ewing admits the restaurant has been growing out of the current digs for some time now, but he was looking for the right place that would keep the brand connected to the Tower Grove East neighborhood that has come to support it over the past six years.



The former Mangia Italiano proved to be that spot. After the longtime South Grand restaurant shuttered this past December as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ewing saw that it could be the perfect place to set up shop. The new storefront will double the restaurant's dining room space and allow for a stage and full bar. The restaurant's iconic Wayne St. Wayne mural will also be staying in place.

"We're looking forward to this new chapter," Ewing said in his announcement. "Thank you, fam, for helping us bounce back and grow quicker than we ever could have imagined! We can't wait to share this new space with you!"

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Songbird Is Destined To Be St. Louis' Breakfast Go-To Spot Read More

  2. Randall's Wines and Spirits Opening a New Location on the Hill Read More

  3. Learn BBQ From a Sugarfire Master to Help Operation Food Search Read More

  4. Streatery Returns to the Central West End This Weekend Read More

  5. Schlafly Beer to Open Its First Brewpub in Illinois Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation