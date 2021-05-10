SARA BANNOURA

Steve's Hot Dogs is moving to the former Mangia Italiano in the coming months.

Fans ofwill soon be getting their tubular meat fix at a different spot. Steve Ewing's beloved hot dog restaurant is moving from its Tower Grove East location to South Grand, in the left-side storefront of the former Mangia Italiano. Though no concrete date has been set, the move will take place in a few months.Founded on the Hill in 2011, Steve's Hot Dogs opened its Tower Grove East restaurant, connected to Tick Tock Tavern, in 2015 as a second location. Five years later, Ewing shuttered the Hill spot and focused exclusively on serving his loyal guests out of the Tower Grove east storefront. In a release announcing the move, Ewing admits the restaurant has been growing out of the current digs for some time now, but he was looking for the right place that would keep the brand connected to the Tower Grove East neighborhood that has come to support it over the past six years.The former Mangia Italiano proved to be that spot. After the longtime South Grand restaurant shuttered this past December as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ewing saw that it could be the perfect place to set up shop. The new storefront will double the restaurant's dining room space and allow for a stage and full bar. The restaurant's iconic Wayne St. Wayne mural will also be staying in place."We're looking forward to this new chapter," Ewing said in his announcement. "Thank you, fam, for helping us bounce back and grow quicker than we ever could have imagined! We can't wait to share this new space with you!"