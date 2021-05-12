BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove Resumes Barbecue Today

MABEL SUEN

BEAST Butcher & Block will begin serving its famous barbecue again today at its Grove smokehouse.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The air of the Grove will again be filled with the smell of sweet smoke beginning today whenreopens its smokehouse for barbecue service.The acclaimed restaurant, owned by David and Meggan Sandusky, paused its barbecue service this February in response to challenges presented by the pandemic. With its dining room shuttered (the Sanduskys chose to offer carryout and delivery only out of an abundance of caution), operating at full capacity became financially unsustainable. In order to weather the covid storm, the Sanduskys shuttered the barbecue side of the operation to focus on the butchery and a sandwich pop-up. However, as Sandusky explains, demand for his famous 'cue continued to be so robust, that he and Meggan decided it was time to give the people what they want."We've been fortunate to create an exceptional following for the sandwiches from the butcher shop, but the people have spoken," Sandusky says. "They want barbecue back, and it's time to give it to them."Though the restaurant had switched to full table service before the pandemic, it is reopening with a fast-casual format. Guests can either order at the counter or from QR codes at their tables. Sandwiches will still be available, but, as Sandusky notes, the barbecue will be the focus."The menu will retain the more popular sandwiches we've recently created but will focus on what made us famous — badass barbecue with carefully sourced animals," Sandusky says. "You'll find everything a la carte for now like you'd expect from a local meat market."The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The butcher shop will continue to operate Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.