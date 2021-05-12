Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

BEAST Butcher & Block in the Grove Resumes Barbecue Today

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 8:13 AM

BEAST Butcher & Block will begin serving its famous barbecue again today at its Grove smokehouse. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • BEAST Butcher & Block will begin serving its famous barbecue again today at its Grove smokehouse.

The air of the Grove will again be filled with the smell of sweet smoke beginning today when BEAST Butcher & Block (4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003) reopens its smokehouse for barbecue service.

The acclaimed restaurant, owned by David and Meggan Sandusky, paused its barbecue service this February in response to challenges presented by the pandemic. With its dining room shuttered (the Sanduskys chose to offer carryout and delivery only out of an abundance of caution), operating at full capacity became financially unsustainable. In order to weather the covid storm, the Sanduskys shuttered the barbecue side of the operation to focus on the butchery and a sandwich pop-up. However, as Sandusky explains, demand for his famous 'cue continued to be so robust, that he and Meggan decided it was time to give the people what they want.



"We've been fortunate to create an exceptional following for the sandwiches from the butcher shop, but the people have spoken," Sandusky says. "They want barbecue back, and it's time to give it to them."

Though the restaurant had switched to full table service before the pandemic, it is reopening with a fast-casual format. Guests can either order at the counter or from QR codes at their tables. Sandwiches will still be available, but, as Sandusky notes, the barbecue will be the focus.

"The menu will retain the more popular sandwiches we've recently created but will focus on what made us famous — badass barbecue with carefully sourced animals," Sandusky says. "You'll find everything a la carte for now like you'd expect from a local meat market."

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The butcher shop will continue to operate Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

St. Louis' 4Deep Releases Debut Album Just in Time
Gasping for Air: Watching the Insurrection From the COVID-19 ICU
RFT City Guide 2021: St. Louis Outside
Fortunate Gooseberry Wows With 'Weird' Spin on Classics
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Swade Cannabis' Weed
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2021 Read More

  2. Steve's Hot Dogs Is Moving to the Former Mangia Italiano Read More

  3. Born of Necessity, Sando Shack Endures With Strong Local Following Read More

  4. Randall's Wines and Spirits Opening a New Location on the Hill Read More

  5. Songbird Is Destined To Be St. Louis' Breakfast Go-To Spot Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation