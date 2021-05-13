Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

A Fine Swine BBQ Reopens as a Food Truck in Partnership with Soucial Kitchen

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge A Fine Swine BBQ is back serving its famous 'cue, this time as a food truck. - COMPLIMENTS OF A FINE SWINE BBQ
  • COMPLIMENTS OF A FINE SWINE BBQ
  • A Fine Swine BBQ is back serving its famous 'cue, this time as a food truck.

Late last year, it appeared that A Fine Swine BBQ (www.afineswinebbq.com) was to be another casualty of the pandemic when owner David Stidham shuttered both his New Baden and Mt. Vernon restaurants. Now, the brand is getting a new lease on life as a food truck and catering outfit thanks to the new Metro East restaurant incubator, Soucial Kitchen.

The barbecue brand will begin operating as part of Soucial Kitchen this June, serving up the award-winning smoked meats Stidham has perfected during his time on the competition circuit. To do so, he's converted an old box truck into a mobile smoker that will allow him to offer A Fine Swine's most popular items, as well as new pitmaster specials.



Described as a "mobile cloud kitchen" or ghost kitchen, Soucial Kitchen is the brainchild of Brigadier General (Ret. John E. Michel), who launched a similar operation in Arkansas. Part culinary incubator and part social enterprise, A Soucial Kitchen serves as a commercial kitchen space for affiliated trucks and also has a retail component that allows guests to order takeout or delivery.

Soucial Kitchen is also focused on reducing food insecurity through its pay-it-forward meal donation program called Currency of Caring, which allows guests of the food trucks to purchase a meal token for those in need. Those who purchase the tokens can give them out, and the recipients can redeem them for a free meal at any Soucial Kitchen-affiliated restaurant.

In addition to A Fine Swine, other brands operating out of Soucial Kitchen include El Guacqo Taco, Neo's Wood-Fired Pizza, NashVegas Fried Chicken and Minuteman Hamburgers. The plan is for all the trucks who have committed to being a part of Soucial Kitchen to be up and running by June.

As for A Fine Swine, Stidham is not waiting for June to get back to business. Already, he is booking food truck locations and catering orders. To see where you can get your first taste of his mobile 'cue, visit www.afineswinebbq.com.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

