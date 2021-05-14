Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, May 14, 2021

New, Expanded Bolyard's Meat & Provisions Opens Today in Maplewood

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge Bolyard's Meat & Provisions opens today in its new and larger location just down the street from the original. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Bolyard's Meat & Provisions opens today in its new and larger location just down the street from the original.

The day that St. Louis carnivores have been eagerly awaiting has finally arrived. Bolyard's Meat & Provisions (2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567) opens today in its new, larger location in Maplewood.

The new Bolyard's, which is located just a block north of the original location, expands upon the butcher shop's seven-years of serving St. Louisans the best pasture-raised and humanely sourced meat available. Not only do the new digs offer additional seating room, the larger kitchen setup gives owner Chris Bolyard and his team the increased space to offer a rotisserie, retail area, open cutting room and an expanded menu.



And what a menu it is. In addition to the signature sandwiches Bolyard's have offered for several years — the "Tom Tom" turkey sandwich and the French Dip inspired "the Dip," for instance — the expanded menu includes soups and salads, a charcuterie board, burgers and side dishes such as tallow fries. Weekend brunch will also be available, including such items as Bolyard's famous biscuits and gravy, seasonal quiche and a breakfast hash bowl. The restaurant is also offering an handful of beers, kombucha and Excel sodas.

A Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Bolyard left the line to pursue his passion for whole animal butchery, opening Bolyard's in 2014. In announcing the move last October, he noted how thrilled he was the the new shop and restaurant would allow him to do more cooking.

"I'm super excited to get back into the kitchen," Bolyard said. "There are so many ways to utilize the animals we are already working with. This will allow us to showcase whole animal butchery, and you will be able to see more of that on the menu, which results in less waste, which is a good thing. They just go hand in hand. Having a butcher shop attached to a menu, and not being limited by not having a kitchen is very exciting for us. There's a lot of fun things we can do."

The new Bolyard's opens today at 11 a.m. and will be open seven days a week. Its new hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information and a full menu, visit www.bolyardsmeat.com.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

