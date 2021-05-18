Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Seltzerland, a Festival Celebrating Hard Seltzers, Is Coming to St. Louis

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SELTZERLAND
  • COURTESY SELTZERLAND

Fans of White Claw (and its cousins) will be happy to learn Seltzerland, a festival celebrating hard seltzers, is headed to St. Louis.

Seltzerland will go down at the Highlands Golf & Tennis Club (5163 Clayton Avenue) on Saturday, June 12, where attendees are invited to “leisurely walk the course while safely sampling from 50+ flavors of hard seltzer.”



The festival is outdoors and socially distanced, while attendees have to book a “tee time” to keep crowds in check. Visitors are encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and to wear a mask when not sampling.

General admission tickets start at $29 and VIP tickets (which include extra food and booze) max out at $55, but that actually seems pretty nifty when you consider that you get high-end snacks and more than four dozen samples of hard seltzer out of it.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Seltzerland.com or the Facebook event page.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

