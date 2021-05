Seltzerland, a Festival Celebrating Hard Seltzers, Is Coming to St. Louis

click to enlarge COURTESY SELTZERLAND

Fans of White Claw (and its cousins) will be happy to learn Seltzerland, a festival celebrating hard seltzers, is headed to St. Louis.Seltzerland will go down at theon Saturday, June 12, where attendees are invited to “leisurely walk the course while safely sampling from 50+ flavors of hard seltzer.”The festival is outdoors and socially distanced, while attendees have to book a “tee time” to keep crowds in check. Visitors are encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and to wear a mask when not sampling.General admission tickets start at $29 and VIP tickets (which include extra food and booze) max out at $55, but that actually seems pretty nifty when you consider that you get high-end snacks and more than four dozen samples of hard seltzer out of it.For more information or to buy tickets, visit Seltzerland.com or the Facebook event page