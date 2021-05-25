Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

St. Louis County Greekfest Returns This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge It's Greekfest time, baby. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST
  • It's Greekfest time, baby.

The famous St. Louis County Greekfest is back this year and it’s gone curbside for your safety and convenience.

If you need more spanakopita and baklava in your life (and who doesn’t?), you can order online and have it delivered straight to your car this year at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (1755 Des Peres Road) in Town & Country.



The festival runs from this Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, so there’s plenty of time to grab some Greek goodness to go over the holiday weekend.

Online ordering begins today and the menu includes appetizers, gyros, dolmades, desserts, beverages and more.

Visit STLGreekFest.com to choose your food, select your pickup time and place your order.

click to enlarge Don't forget the baklava. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST
  • Don't forget the baklava.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
