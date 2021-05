St. Louis County Greekfest Returns This Weekend

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST

It's Greekfest time, baby.

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY GREEKFEST

Don't forget the baklava.

The famous St. Louis County Greekfest is back this year and it’s gone curbside for your safety and convenience.If you need more spanakopita and baklava in your life (and who doesn’t?), you can order online and have it delivered straight to your car this year atin Town & Country.The festival runs from this Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, so there’s plenty of time to grab some Greek goodness to go over the holiday weekend.Online ordering begins today and the menu includes appetizers, gyros, dolmades, desserts, beverages and more.Visit STLGreekFest.com to choose your food, select your pickup time and place your order.