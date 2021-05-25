Tuesday, May 25, 2021
St. Louis County Greekfest Returns This Weekend
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 9:23 AM
It's Greekfest time, baby.
The famous St. Louis County Greekfest is back this year and it’s gone curbside for your safety and convenience.
If you need more spanakopita and baklava in your life (and who doesn’t?), you can order online and have it delivered straight to your car this year at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (1755 Des Peres Road)
in Town & Country.
The festival runs from this Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, so there’s plenty of time to grab some Greek goodness to go over the holiday weekend.
Online ordering begins today and the menu includes appetizers, gyros, dolmades, desserts, beverages and more.
Visit STLGreekFest.com
to choose your food, select your pickup time and place your order.
Don't forget the baklava.
