St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2021

MABEL SUEN

Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet remains a glorious beacon in Overland.

Closings



Openings



A few months ago, in-the-know food-lovers around town were in a tizzy thanks to a cryptic sign on the doors of the Overland under-the-radar gem,. The sign hinted that the restaurant was closed, and though it teased there might be a new iteration at some point in the future, rumors and fears spread that this marvelous bastion of Chinese cuisine was yet another casualty of the pandemic.My how times have changed. Just a few months later, May brought us the good news that Chef Ma's was not only re-opening, but that it was doing so in expanded digs — bigger and better than ever. But it wasn't only the Chef Ma's news that made this past month seem more hopeful than any other since February of 2020. A slew of new restaurants came online, while those temporarily shuttered reopened — a signal that, in spite of all the remaining challenges for the industry, things might be making a sustained turn toward new normalcy.Sadly, though, the month brought with it some significant closures. News that Boogy's Donuts — arguably the best doughnuts in a town flush with great doughnuts — was closing landed like an unexpected gut punch. Considering how popular the University City shop was, it's difficult to imagine that this is the end for its outstanding wares. We'll live on that hope indefinitely.Did we miss anything? Leave a note in the comments.Boogyz's Donuts,Doggie Mac's (brick and mortar),F&B's Eatery,Filippo's Italian Kitchen and Bar,Malone's Bar & Grill,Mary Ann's Tea Room,Amy's Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites,Bolyard's Meat & Provisions (moved),Bubblecup Tea Zone (inside Pan-Asia Supermarket),Chef Ma's Chinese Gourmet (moved),Coma Coffee (moved),Crab's Landing,Creole with a Splash of Soul,Gather Cafe,The Golden Hoosier,Good News Brewing Co. (additional location),Nubby's BBQ (additional location),