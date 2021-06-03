Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Mission Taco Drag Queen Taco

Posted By on Thu, Jun 3, 2021 at 6:22 AM

click to enlarge Mission Taco Joint is partnering with Mera Mangle and Widow Von'Du for a cause. - CURTIS EBL
  • Curtis Ebl
  • Mission Taco Joint is partnering with Mera Mangle and Widow Von'Du for a cause.

Mission Taco Joint has created its most colorful taco ever with the help of two very special queens. The restaurant has announced the "Mango Kween" taco, a special offering available during Pride month, which was created with input from Kansas City-based drag queen and Ru Paul's Drag Race alum Widow Von'Du and St. Louis cosplay personality Mera Mangle. The special item will be available for the month of June, with proceeds from sales going to local HIV health outreach organization Vivent Health.

Mission Taco Joint chef Jason Tilford was excited to partner with Mangle and Von'Du on the taco and enjoyed the collaborative effort that brought the dish to life. Described by Tilford as "one of the most delicious tacos we've created," the "Mango Kween" features a blue corn tortilla filled with griddled Chihuahua cheese, wood-grilled flank steak, roasted Serrano tequila sauce, mango salsa and crispy fried onions. As Von'Du explains, spice and the shell were the main drivers of her inspiration for the dish.



"Blue corn tortilla and spice was my first thought," Widow says. "I wanted this taco to be as colorful and spicy as my personality."

As for Mangle, she wanted to make sure the taco has a little something sweet.

"I called Widow's spicy preferences," Mangle says. "I love mango, and I knew the sweetness and color would be a perfect compliment to the carne asada and blue corn tortilla."

Though the "Mango Kween" is meant to be a fun way to celebrate Pride Month, it's purpose runs much deeper. A portion of money raised from the sale of the special taco will go to Vivent Health to aid in its efforts to support individuals impacted by HIV. According to Vivent's Director of Development James Lesch, the collaboration is a special way to raise awareness for the organization's efforts.

"This partnership celebrates and supports the LGBTQIA+ community and raises awareness about vital services offered in our neighborhoods that help more people thrive," says Lesch. "With Vivent Health's recent merger with Thrive Health Connection in Kansas City, MO, this collaboration also highlights the integrated work being done across the state of Missouri for people living with and at risk for HIV."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
