Friday, June 4, 2021

Quick Trip Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts Today for National Donut Day

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 6:07 AM

click to enlarge One of these sweet beauties could be yours for free today. - COURTESY OF QUICK TRIP
  • COURTESY OF QUICK TRIP
  • One of these sweet beauties could be yours for free today.

Of all the food holidays that populate every last day of the calendar, perhaps none is more worthy of celebration that National Donut Day. Quick Trip gets this, which is why the gas and convenience chain is giving away free donuts all day tomorrow to celebrate this glorious holiday.

That's right, each and every Quick Trip in the St. Louis area and beyond is giving away a free doughnut to every customer that walks through its doors. The catch? You have to redeem the reward on the company's mobile app and show the cashier. There is no doughnut off limits. Patrons can choose from classic glazed to jelly-filled to old fashioned to sprinkles. Easy does it.



Lest the skeptical doughnut connoisseur raise an eyebrow at the quality of Quick Trip's offerings, the gas station has a reputation amongst those in the know for having some seriously decent fried dough. In fact, in a blind taste test of doughnuts conducted by RFT staffers in 2014, Quick Trip's classic glazed offering came in third place, a solid spot considering it was up against such iconic doughnut shops as Old Town Donuts, John Donuts and Pharoah's Donuts.

So go get your free doughnut fix before the stroke of midnight tonight — and don't let your excitement at such a good deal make you lose your mind (and your continence) in front of Quick Trip's doughnut case like this lady did many moons ago.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

