Quick Trip Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts Today for National Donut Day

One of these sweet beauties could be yours for free today.
Of all the food holidays that populate every last day of the calendar, perhaps none is more worthy of celebration that National Donut Day. Quick Trip gets this, which is why the gas and convenience chain is giving away free donuts all day tomorrow to celebrate this glorious holiday.
That's right, each and every Quick Trip in the St. Louis area and beyond is giving away a free doughnut to every customer that walks through its doors. The catch? You have to redeem the reward on the company's mobile app and show the cashier. There is no doughnut off limits. Patrons can choose from classic glazed to jelly-filled to old fashioned to sprinkles. Easy does it.
Lest the skeptical doughnut connoisseur raise an eyebrow at the quality of Quick Trip's offerings, the gas station has a reputation amongst those in the know for having some seriously decent fried dough. In fact, in a blind taste test
of doughnuts conducted by RFT staffers in 2014, Quick Trip's classic glazed offering came in third place, a solid spot considering it was up against such iconic doughnut shops as Old Town Donuts, John Donuts and Pharoah's Donuts.
So go get your free doughnut fix before the stroke of midnight tonight — and don't let your excitement at such a good deal make you lose your mind (and your continence) in front of Quick Trip's doughnut case like this lady did
many moons ago.
