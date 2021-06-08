Taqueria Durango Will Reopen on June 12

RFT ARCHIVE

After a devastating fire closed Taqueria Durango for over a year, the restaurant is set to reopen this weekend.

In perhaps the clearest sign that the world is beginning to make sense again, St. Louis taco lovers will soon be able to enjoy a beloved institution:has announced that it will reopen its doors on June 12.The Overland restaurant, owned by the Lopez family, has been closed since March 5, 2020 after a fire that started in frying oil tore through the building and gutted the entire structure. Though no one was injured in the blaze, the incident shuttered the restaurant and called into question whether or not it would ever again serve its excellent Mexican food.However, the Lopez family would not endure their loss alone. After news of the fire broke, several prominent chefs and restaurant owners rallied around the family, organizing fundraisers, including a GoFundMe, that raised funds to help them rebuild. Now, after fifteen months of tireless work, the Lopezes have brought their restaurant back to life and are ready to share their joy with the world.Taqueria Durango announced the grand reopening on its Facebook page. No additional details were given. We have reached out to the restaurant and will update this post as more information becomes available.