Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Taqueria Durango Will Reopen on June 12

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 7:46 AM

After a devastating fire closed Taqueria Durango for over a year, the restaurant is set to reopen this weekend. - RFT ARCHIVE
  • RFT ARCHIVE
  • After a devastating fire closed Taqueria Durango for over a year, the restaurant is set to reopen this weekend.

In perhaps the clearest sign that the world is beginning to make sense again, St. Louis taco lovers will soon be able to enjoy a beloved institution: Taqueria Durango (10238 Page Avenue, Overland) has announced that it will reopen its doors on June 12.

The Overland restaurant, owned by the Lopez family, has been closed since March 5, 2020 after a fire that started in frying oil tore through the building and gutted the entire structure. Though no one was injured in the blaze, the incident shuttered the restaurant and called into question whether or not it would ever again serve its excellent Mexican food.



However, the Lopez family would not endure their loss alone. After news of the fire broke, several prominent chefs and restaurant owners rallied around the family, organizing fundraisers, including a GoFundMe, that raised funds to help them rebuild. Now, after fifteen months of tireless work, the Lopezes have brought their restaurant back to life and are ready to share their joy with the world.

Taqueria Durango announced the grand reopening on its Facebook page. No additional details were given. We have reached out to the restaurant and will update this post as more information becomes available.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Food Blog »

Trending

Hartmann: The Strange Case Against Kim Gardner's Gumshoe Just Got Stranger
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes N'Bliss Cannabis' Weed
Heriberta Amescua's Legacy Lives on With Tacos La Jefa
Hartmann: Missouri Politicians Finally Trust the Locals With Something
A Police Killing in St. Louis Remains Shrouded in Darkness
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Standards: Donna Hollie Has Worked at Lion's Choice 53 Years Read More

  2. You Can Eat George Lopez's Tacos in St. Louis, Beginning Today Read More

  3. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2021 Read More

  4. St. Louis Standards: Hodak's Is a Fried Chicken Institution Read More

  5. Heriberta Amescua's Legacy Lives on With Tacos La Jefa Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation