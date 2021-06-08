You Can Eat George Lopez's Tacos in St. Louis, Beginning Today

click to enlarge GREG CAHILL

George Lopez is bringing his street tacos to St. Louis.

George Lopez may be better known for his comedic chops than his culinary prowess, but that may be about to change. Today, the actor and comedian is launching his delivery-only taqueria, George Lopez Tacos, through a partnership with the virtual restaurant company Nextbite, promising a "badass" taco experience for cities nationwide, including St. Louis."My street tacos are all about helping youyour routines and dinner expectations with a badass street taco experience that tastes damn delicious," Lopez says in a release announcing the launch. "With Nextbite’s delivery-only concept, we are helping restaurants thrive by adding a delicious delivery-only menu item that allows them to get a little bit of George in the kitchen and bring more revenue into their operation.”George Lopez Tacos is the latest ghost kitchen brand to partner with Nextbite, a Denver-based company that pairs delivery-only food concepts with both kitchen space and delivery platforms to bring their food to the masses. Though the release does not disclose the location of the St. Louis operation for George Lopez Tacos, a quick search pinpointed it to 1000 Washington Avenue.Described as "iconic street taco recipes developed by George himself," the menu will comprise two different tacos. "La Chingona" features a slow-cooked and shredded protein of your choice, diced onion, cilantro, salsa verde, pickled onions, roasted jalapeños and corn tortillas. The "La Más Cabrona" offers the same protein selections and accouterments, but with the addition of fire-roasted peppers and onions and avocado crema. Other menu items include chips and salsa, chips and guacamole, churro bites, churro bun ice cream sandwiches and Oreo churros.Those interested in ordering George Lopez Tacos for delivery can use any number of delivery platforms, including Seamless, DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.