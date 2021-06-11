Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Brennan's Is Gearing Up to Reopen in the Central West End (Again)

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM

It won't be long now until Brennan's is fully open.
  • Google Maps
  It won't be long now until Brennan's is fully open.

Brennan’s (316 North Euclid Avenue, 314-497-4449) has had a rough go of it lately.

In addition to having to try to survive through the pandemic, this Central West End favorite has seen more than its share of drama in the past year.



The restaurant had just moved from its long-time location at 4659 Maryland Avenue in December 2020 when a fire broke out at the new location, setting the company back further and ruining months of planning and design.

But Brennan’s can’t be stopped. While the restaurant was being fixed up (again), it launched the pandemic-perfect BoozeAndSnacks.com, a delivery service that delivers alcohol and tasty high-end treats.

BoozeAndSnacks.com was so successful that they’re going to keep it running even after the physical Brennan’s location has reopened. As for an actual opening date, the bar is being coy about the details.

No official date for indoor food service has been announced, but the patio has been open for drinks for the past month or so. Judging by the looks of them, Brennan’s cocktails are just as tasty as ever.

Keep an eye on the Brennan’s Facebook page for the latest info.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
