Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Kalbi Taco Shack Closing Cherokee Spot, Moving to City Foundry

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 8:03 AM

click to enlarge Kalbi Taco Shack is closing its Cherokee Street location and moving to City Foundry. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • Kalbi Taco Shack is closing its Cherokee Street location and moving to City Foundry.

Not long after opening Kalbi Taco Shack (2301 Cherokee Street, 314-240-5544) in 2016, Sue Wong-Shackelford knew she needed more space. Now, she's on the cusp of getting that additional real estate as part of the forthcoming City Foundry food hall.

Wong-Shackelford recently announced that she will be closing the Cherokee Street location of the popular Korean-Mexican restaurant on June 27 to go all-in on the new City Foundry space, which is slated to open in August. As she explains, the closure is bittersweet, but she is simply not able to run both locations and guarantee the quality of food that her customers have come to expect — and that she prides herself in serving.



"I want to be hands-on, and I want to keep my quality the way it is," Wong-Shackelford says. "I could delegate, but I don't want to, because I want to be all-in at City Foundry, and that's going to take the majority of my time. I just can't be at two places at once."

Kalbi Taco Shack was one of the first restaurants to sign on to the City Foundry project when it was announced three years ago. As Wong-Shackelford explains, she recognized the vision of the development right away and knew she wanted to be a part of it. Plus, the City Foundry spot offered her business ample parking, a massive seating area and easy access to her customers, many of whom are students and workers centered around the Cortex Innovation Community.

Still, there is a part of her that cannot help but feel a sense of sadness at the Cherokee restaurant's closing.

"We love Cherokee," Wong-Shackelford says. "Here I am getting tears in my eyes talking about it because it's getting closer. It's a bittersweet decision, but one that we had to make."

As for the forthcoming City Foundry location of Kalbi Taco Shack, Wong-Shackelford insists that there will be no changes to the fundamentals of the restaurant. Meats, marinades, accoutrements and tacos will all remain the same. Guests can expect the same tacos, bowls and burritos they've come to love at the Cherokee Street spot, though she notes that the menu will have to be more streamlined.

"We've been told that we need to do things fast because the college kids and people from Cortex will be coming in for lunch breaks," Wong-Shackelford explains. "We will probably need to minimize the menu and not have as much customization. We're still seeing what we can do about some of our more time-consuming items, like the banh mi and quesadillas."

Regarding her proximity to other eateries in the City Foundry development, Wong-Shackelord sees it as a plus. Rather than being intimidated by what many might see as competition, Wong-Shackelford believes that a vibrant, thriving development where everyone succeeds is good for each business.

"Others tell me that now I have competition," Wong-Shackelford says. "I tell them, no — that I welcome it. It will draw more people to come in and taste a little bit of everything. There will bee food from all different cultures. I'm excited to be a part of it."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Follow That Flower: A Tour Through Missouri's Cannabis Cultivation
Hartmann: The Breakaway Republic of Missouri
Dispensary Review: Tommy Chims Smokes Nature Med's Weed
O+O Pizza Is Serving Some of the Best Italian in St. Louis
How Inspections of St. Louis' Workhouse Became a Battle of Belief
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Standards: King & I Introduced Us to Thai Food Read More

  2. Ghostface Killah Headlining Seoul Taco's 10th Anniversary Party in the Grove Read More

  3. Balkan Treat Box Is Expanding into the Frozen Food Market Read More

  4. St. Louis Standards: Donna Hollie Has Worked at Lion's Choice 53 Years Read More

  5. You Can Eat George Lopez's Tacos in St. Louis, Beginning Today Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 9, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation