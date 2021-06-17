Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Ghostface Killah Is Out, Busta Rhymes To Headline Seoul Taco Block Party

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Busta Rhymes performing at the Knitting Factory in 2008. - MATT J CARBONE
  • Matt J Carbone
  • Busta Rhymes performing at the Knitting Factory in 2008.

It turns out, Wu-Tang is not forever for St. Louis. Due to "circumstances beyond control," Ghostface Killah will no longer be headlining Seoul Taco's 10th Anniversary Block Party this Saturday.

However, the show must still go on. Busta Rhymes will be replacing Ghostface Killah as the headliner, taking the stage at 9 p.m. to cap off the "mini-festival" chef and owner David Choi put together.



Preceding Busta Rhymes are St. Louis-based artists DJ vThom, who DJs at the City Foundry's "Motown on Mondays" events, jazz-rap collective Looprat, rapper Mvstermind and R&B singer Mai Lee.

The party will also have Secret Walls, a live graffiti battle between Missouri and Illinois artists. The event takes place in the Grove at 4099 Chouteau Avenue. Entry is free, with food and drink available to purchase.

Choi curated the culinary line-up himself, featuring St. Louis favorites Seoul Taco, Balkan Treat Box, Nudo House x Mai Lee, and Chao Baan. Specialty cocktails from Takashima Record Bar and STL Barkeep, along with beer from 4Hands brewing, will also be available to purchase.

The party starts at 3 p.m. and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Visit www.seoultaco.com for more information.

Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
