Edera Italian Eatery Hosting a Summer Solstice Party, Featuring New Menus

Edera has a perfect patio.
It’s a midsummer’s night dream. Edera Italian Eatery (48 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis; 314-361-7227)
is kicking off the summer with a summer solstice party. The celebration takes place outside on the restaurant’s courtyard patio on June 25. Sample the new menu and listen to live music from DJ Al Cheekz.
Inspired by Italy’s summer solstice celebrations, the new restaurant is introducing two new menus: "Burrata and Bubbles" and "Pizza for a Purpose Late Night Menu."
General manager Tim Foley experienced Italy’s summer solstice celebrations firsthand. He thinks the party is fitting due to this being Edera’s first summer open.
“Midsummer, or the Summer Solstice, is an incredible time to be in Italy — the culture celebrates with festivals and an abundance of great food and drink,” Foley said in a press release. “We wanted to give the people of St. Louis an evening to remember and to experience one of the most magical courtyard settings in the city all summer long. After all, Edera is Italian for ivy, and guests will kick-off summer in the courtyard surrounded by towering ivy walls and an expansive bar in our courtyard.”
The celebration is open to the public with no reservations required. Food and beverage are available for purchase, and guests will also have the option to purchase some items from the new menus and drink specials. The new menus feature fresh ingredients from Eckert’s Farm.
Pizza for a Purpose Late Night menu will be available at Edera on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight, beginning on June 25. A portion of the pizza sales will be donated to Operation Food Search, an organization that helps address food insecurity in the St. Louis area. Pizzas on the late night menu include margherita, pepperoni, nduja — a type of Italian salami — and nightly specials from executive chef Andrew Simon. The pizza offerings will change regularly.
Burrata and Bubbles will begin on June 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and continue Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Offered only at the restaurant and courtyard’s bar, the happy hour menu features a variety of Burrata offerings paired with fruits, vegetables and local cured meats and oils. The Blackberry Burrata with focaccia, almond, pancetta, Eckert’s blackberries and spiced honey is just one tray offered on the new menu.
Also new to the menu is a variety of cocktails featuring “botanical flavors”: Aperol Spritz, Hugo Spritz, Grapefruit Rose Spritz, and a Bellini. There will be more flavors offered, as well.
Chef Andrew Simon crafted new menus with his culinary team.
“It’s exciting to be back in the kitchen after the COVID-19 pandemic and to be welcoming even more guests for late-night events,” Simon said in the press release. “Our culinary approach is to serve excellent yet straightforward Italian eats in a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. We’re focused on fresh ingredients and great cocktails and hope to see a lot of new faces join us this summer.”
The party begins June 25 at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight. Find more information about the new menus on their website: www.ederastl.com
