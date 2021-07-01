Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Mission Taco Joint, Hi-Pointe Drive-In Collab On 4th of July Cheeseburger Taco

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge Jason Tilford, left, and Mike Johnson, right, pose for a photo in front of their new creation: the bacon cheeseburger taco. - COURTESY OF MISSION TACO JOINT
  • Courtesy of Mission Taco Joint
  • Jason Tilford, left, and Mike Johnson, right, pose for a photo in front of their new creation: the bacon cheeseburger taco.

In true American fashion, the Fourth of July is all about burgers and fireworks. Hi-Pointe Drive-in (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, St. Louis, 314-349-2720) and Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations including 398 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, 314-930-2955) have teamed up to bring you one half of that Fourth of July experience with a twist: a bacon cheeseburger taco. Served today through July 4, the creation only exists this holiday weekend.

The bacon cheeseburger taco exists as a halfway point between burger and taco. There’s bacon burger meat, but it’s served on a tortilla. There’s melted American cheese on the tortilla and there’s also Oaxaca special sauce. There’s shredded lettuce — and there’s “pickle de gayo.”



click to enlarge Burger meat, melted American cheese, Oaxaca special sauce, pickle de gayo and shredded lettuce all make up the bacon cheeseburger taco. - COURTESY OF MISSION TACO JOINT
  • Courtesy of Mission Taco Joint
  • Burger meat, melted American cheese, Oaxaca special sauce, pickle de gayo and shredded lettuce all make up the bacon cheeseburger taco.

Chef and co-owner of Mission Taco Joint Jason Tilford said in a release that his restaurant has always had a loose definition of what’s been “allowed” in tacos.

“I saw Mike making a ‘Taco Cheeseburger’ on Hi-Pointe’s Instagram, and I immediately called him and wanted to flip it to make a Cheeseburger taco,” Tilford said in a statement. “People are going to love it.”

A portion of the sales from the bacon cheeseburger taco will go to Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit organization the release says Mike Johnson, chef and owner of Hi-Point Drive-In, holds “near and dear.” Hogs for the Cause “provides assistance to families with children battling brain cancer by engaging the community through barbecue culture,” according to the organization’s website.

“Jason and I have been friends for 20 years and what better way to bring people together for a holiday weekend than with two things that Americans adore: cheeseburgers and tacos,” Johnson said in a press release.

The bacon cheeseburger taco will be available at all Mission Taco Joint locations and at both Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations.

Check Hi-Pointe’s website for hours at hipointedrivein.com. Mission Taco Joint’s hours are available on its website missiontacojoint.com.

