Mission Taco Joint, Hi-Pointe Drive-In Collab On 4th of July Cheeseburger Taco

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Mission Taco Joint
-
Jason Tilford, left, and Mike Johnson, right, pose for a photo in front of their new creation: the bacon cheeseburger taco.
In true American fashion, the Fourth of July is all about burgers and fireworks
. Hi-Pointe Drive-in (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, St. Louis, 314-349-2720)
and Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations including 398 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, 314-930-2955)
have teamed up to bring you one half of that Fourth of July experience with a twist: a bacon cheeseburger taco. Served today through July 4, the creation only exists this holiday weekend.
The bacon cheeseburger taco exists as a halfway point between burger and taco. There’s bacon burger meat, but it’s served on a tortilla. There’s melted American cheese on the tortilla and there’s also Oaxaca special sauce. There’s shredded lettuce — and there’s “pickle de gayo.”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Mission Taco Joint
-
Burger meat, melted American cheese, Oaxaca special sauce, pickle de gayo and shredded lettuce all make up the bacon cheeseburger taco.
Chef and co-owner of Mission Taco Joint Jason Tilford said in a release that his restaurant has always had a loose definition of what’s been “allowed” in tacos.
“I saw Mike making a ‘Taco Cheeseburger’ on Hi-Pointe’s Instagram, and I immediately called him and wanted to flip it to make a Cheeseburger taco,” Tilford said in a statement. “People are going to love it.”
A portion of the sales from the bacon cheeseburger taco will go to Hogs for the Cause, a non-profit organization the release says Mike Johnson, chef and owner of Hi-Point Drive-In, holds “near and dear.” Hogs for the Cause “provides assistance to families with children battling brain cancer by engaging the community through barbecue culture,” according to the organization’s website
.
“Jason and I have been friends for 20 years and what better way to bring people together for a holiday weekend than with two things that Americans adore: cheeseburgers and tacos,” Johnson said in a press release.
The bacon cheeseburger taco will be available at all Mission Taco Joint locations and at both Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations.
Check Hi-Pointe’s website for hours at hipointedrivein.com
. Mission Taco Joint’s hours are available on its website missiontacojoint.com
.
Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.