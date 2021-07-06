Imo's Pizza Moves Warehouse to the Hill, Will Begin Shipping Nationwide Again Next Week

If you’ve moved away from St. Louis and you miss the taste of Provel, you’re in luck. Imo’s Pizza (multiple locations including 4780 South Spring Avenue)
is going to resume shipping nationwide next week.
Imo’s had been selling frozen pizzas through Goldbelly
for a long time, but the service was paused while the company moved warehouses. An Imo’s representative says the new Imo’s warehouse will be on Elizabeth Avenue in the Hill Neighborhood, which will be a homecoming of sorts since the original location of the company was just down the street on Shaw Avenue.
The St. Louis favorite is planning to start supplying St. Louis expats and thin crust pizza lovers with frozen versions of local classics just as soon as the company has completed a move to a new warehouse.
Once you’ve received and cooked your pizza, though, you must remember one thing: This pizza needs
to be cut into squares. Imo’s is known as the “Square Beyond Compare” and it’s basically illegal in St. Louis to desecrate these pizzas by cutting them into traditional triangle slices. The rumor around town is that if you try to slice it like a normal pizza, Fredbird drops out of the sky to slap you in the mouth. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
