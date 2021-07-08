Goss'Up Pasta, a Restaurant and Event Space, Is Coming to Pagedale This Month

click to enlarge PROMO GEEKS

Goss'Up Pasta will open in Pagedale's Carter's Commons Development at the end of the month.

click to enlarge JACK N JUNE

Qiana Chapple is the force behind Goss'Up Pasta.

Growing up as the only girl is a household of seven brothers, Qiuana Chapple was often thrust into different roles than those of her siblings. While her brothers would be required to simply take out the trash and cut the grass, Chapple was called upon to handle chores such as cleaning and cooking for the family. At the time it seemed unfair, but Chapple learned to embrace those skills and eventually, found a passion for them, creating a successful, 25-year career for herself as a chef, caterer and restaurateur behind the brand Goss'Up Pasta.Now, Chapple is getting ready to take Goss'Up Pasta to the next level, opening an outlet of her brand inside the new Carter's Commons development in Pagedale. The restaurant is slated to open on July 31 as part of a food court that will service the multi-use building and surrounding community, a vision for the area spearheaded by the non-profit organization Beyond Housing.As Chapple explains, the forthcoming Pagedale location of Goss'Up Pasta has been a long time coming. After family circumstances forced her to learn how to cook at an early age, Chapple learned that she had a knack for the culinary arts. With the help of her father's wife (who she refers to as her second mother), she became well-versed in cooking a variety of different kinds of pastas, always eager to take what she learned and build upon it.Eventually, her cooking prowess led her into catering, and then to a restaurant, Mostaccioli by Qiana, inside the food court at the now-shuttered Jamestown Mall. She enjoyed a few years of success there, but when the mall abruptly closed, Chapple found herself looking for a next step. She partnered with area sports bars, but nothing stuck until she rebranded as Goss'Up Pasta and opened a concept inside Chesterfield Mall, and briefly, at West County Center. With a new name and a fresh take on her menu, she felt that she'd hit her stride."My dad — who was my everything — nicknamed me "Telephone Tammy" because I was always on the phone doing business," Chapple says. "When I went back to the drawing board [after Jamestown closed] I wanted to rebrand, and my middle son came up with the name Goss'Up Pasta. My kids have always known me to be on the phone gossiping, so he told me I should name it that, and I felt it right away. From that moment on, that was it."After her run at the mall food courts came to an end, Chapple decided to get back to her roots, turning Goss'Up Pasta into a special events and catering company. Though she'd always dreamed of opening a brick and mortar with an attached events space of her own, she could not find the right fit. That changed when she was contacted by Beyond Housing, who asked her if she wanted to be a part of the food court at their Carter's Commons development. Chapple didn't hesitate."I told myself that if I am supposed to stay in St. Louis, I'll be given a fully-funded building, and when I received the email from Beyond Housing, I cried because there it was," Chapple says. "It was confirmation that I was supposed to be here and be part of this community."At the Carter's Commons location of Goss'Up Pasta, Chapple will be offering much more than her brand's namesake dish. the restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring everything from biscuits and gravy to soul food to ten different flavors of wings. Of course, pasta will be a major component of the lunch and evening offerings, including a special, cheese-baked pasta of the day. Chapple will also offer catering services at the attached events space and plans to host cooking classes as a way to build community.Though the restaurant will be part of a small food court — featuring two other concepts — Chapple insists that the vibe at Goss'Up will be as hospitable and welcoming as if you are are dining in her home. As she explains, she may love cooking, but the real motivator behind what she's doing is less about a passion for culinary arts and more about a desire to bring people together — something she believes she is poised to do with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity the partnership with Beyond Housing brings."They provided me with all of these things not on a silver platter, but on a platinum platter," Chapple says. "I've had to sit down and say to myself, 'Qiana, you are deserving.' I've sowed so many seeds into the universe, and it's coming back to me. I'm just so thankful to be in the place that I am now."