Monday, July 12, 2021

PETA Says Steve's Hot Dogs and Peace Love Coffee Have Two of the Top Vegan Hot Dogs in the U.S.

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 6:28 AM

click to enlarge The Very Very Veggie Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs is one of the best in the country, according to PETA. - COLBY CRAIG
  • COLBY CRAIG
  • The Very Very Veggie Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs is one of the best in the country, according to PETA.

Two St. Louis area eateries are receiving high praise for their vegetarian hot dogs courtesy of the animal rights organization PETA. Both Steve's Hot Dogs (3457 Magnolia Avenue, 314-932-5953) and Peace Love Coffe, Vegan Cafe  and Market (524 South Main Street, St. Charles; 636-757-3349) were honored for their offerings on PETA's Top Ten Vegan Dogs list, securing their spots as two of the best places for veggie dogs in the country.

PETA's list, which was put together to highlight vegetarian alternatives to the summertime backyard staple, includes restaurants from across the U.S. that are responding to increased demand for meat and dairy-free proteins. With Steve's Hot Dogs and Peace Love Coffee occupying two of the ten spots, Missouri is the only state to have multiple winners.



"Missouri has established itself as top dog with these flavorful picks that leave pigs in peace," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a release announcing the winners.

Steve's Hot Dogs, which will relocate from its current Tower Grove East location for a larger storefront on South Grand Boulevard, was recognized for its Very Very Veggie Dog, a Field Roast brand plant-based frankfurter topped with grilled seasonal vegetables, tomatoes, sweet relish, banana peppers, celery salt and a house-made smokey pepper mustard. Peace Love Coffee received honors for its Greek Dawg, a vegan hot dog seasoned with Zaataar and garnished with lettuce, house-made vegan feta cheese, Kalamata olives and red onions.

The full list of winners, in no particular order, can be viewed here.

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

