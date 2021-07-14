Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

St. Louis Burger Week 2021 Offers Over 40 Restaurants To Choose From

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge This delicious burger is just from one of many participating restaurants in St. Louis Burger Week. - COURTESY OF PAT CONNOLLY TAVERN
  • Courtesy of Pat Connolly Tavern
  • This delicious burger is just from one of many participating restaurants in St. Louis Burger Week.

With over 40 places to choose from and many, many delicious burgers to enjoy, next week is shaping up to be pretty delicious.

The fourth annual St. Louis Burger Week will kick off Sunday, July 18. A burger "passport" will take you around the St. Louis metro area to sample food, drinks and maybe even win a prize. From gourmet burgers to off-menu specialties — everything is on the table, literally, all for $6 per burger. Sides and drinks cost their normal price.



Navigate your way through the delicious landscape that is burger week with a passport guiding your way: Burger Week's website offers a map to help assist your burger journey, while the passport could also be your ticket to even more goodies, including an "'Ultimate Grill Out Prize Pack" for you and 25 friends.

How to qualify? First, collect four or more stamps from participating restaurants. Then snap a picture of the passport and submit your information by email before July 30. Visit Burger Week’s website for the email address and other information.

According to event organizer Brittany Forrest, the idea of Burger Week is to get St. Louisans to embrace local food and culture while also motivating them to eat, drink and try new places.

“Local restaurants in the St. Louis area have taken a devastating hit since the pandemic started last year,” Forrest said in a statement. “St. Louis Burger Week wants to uplift restaurants by helping them generate additional revenue and create a sense of community in St. Louis around the love of burgers.”

Burger Week is open to all ages, but some restaurants are restricted to those 21 and older. The event runs through July 25. Visit burgerweekstlouis.com for participating restaurants and more information.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at jenna@riverfronttimes.com
