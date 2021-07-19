Schlafly Beer To Host Pop-Up Bar, Live Music at Tower Grove Park Through September

click to enlarge
This summer and fall, Schlafly Beer (www.schlafly.com)
is giving park-goers a great reason to linger after the Tower Grove Farmers Market. The craft brewery is hosting Pints in the Park, featuring a pop-up bar, food truck and live music every Saturday through September. Proceeds of beer sales will go to benefit the beloved south city park.
In a release announcing the new pop-up bar, Schlafly Beer's community engagement manager Lo Dugan notes that the new pop-up bar is based on a longstanding relationship between the brewery and Tower Grove park and that it aligns with the brand's desire to do more on-site events. However, the main driver of this particular initiative is to increase awareness of the park's membership program by connecting people in its lovely environs.
"We appreciate the chance to bring St. Louisans together to enjoy their favorite beer in their favorite setting and hope to bring awareness to this crown jewel while helping to increase memberships of the park," Dugan says.
As an independently operated park, Tower Grove Park's membership program is a vital source of funding that goes toward a variety of park amenities and conservation efforts — a lifeline that is especially important in the wake of the devastating storms that significantly damaged the park
on July 10. The park lost 40 mature trees during the storm and was forced to cancel that Saturday's market because of power outages and other damage.
"We are excited about Schlafly’s continued support of our events and membership program,” says Liz Hickox, director of community programs at Tower Grove Park. “It’s only the start of an excellent partnership for years to come, and we hope that the time spent in the park helps to welcome new members to our program. Tower Grove Park relies on membership dollars to maintain and enhance the park. Members directly support conserving our trees and plants, providing free community events and preserving our historical pavilions."
Schlafly hopes that Pints in the Park can be a source of both funding and community-building for the park and has a lineup of food trucks and musicians that will entice market-goers to stick around. Trucks confirmed for the event include Tuk Tuk Thai, Cajun Seduction and Ivo's Cuisine, while music acts such as Scandaleros Duo, Devon Cahill and Spanky the Piano Man will provide the entertainment.
Pints in the Park will be held at the park's Roman Pavilion every Saturday through September 25 from noon until 8 p.m. Food trucks will be on site from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m, and live music will happen from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
