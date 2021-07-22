Brew in the Lou Returns to Francis Park This Fall

click to enlarge
-
COMPLIMENTS OF LUTHERAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ASSN.
-
Brew in the Lou, one of St. Louis' most popular beer festivals, returns to Francis Park this October.
One of St. Louis' most popular beer festivals is back. Brew in the Lou, a celebration of local and regional craft beer, will return to Francis Park this October.
The event, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lily Pond inside the popular St. Louis Hills park. For $40 ($50 the day of the event), guests receive a commemorative glass and can experience unlimited tastings from local and regional breweries. Guests can also purchase a VIP pass for $100, which includes food and beverage offerings, as well as access to private bathrooms.
The annual event is hosted by the Lutheran Elementary Schools Association, an organization of 34 Lutheran schools in the St. Louis area. Proceeds from Brew in the Lou go to providing scholarships and educational services for LESA students of all faiths.
Organizers have not yet announced the lineup of breweries and food outlets that will be on site at the event. However, the 2019 Brew in the Lou attracted more than 100 craft breweries, restaurants and craft artisans and featured 45 local and regional craft breweries. Participating breweries included Square One Brewery, Schlafly Beer, Rockwell Beer Co. and O'Fallon Brewery. Other vendors, including St. Louis distillery, Narwhal's Crafted and Volpi Foods were also at the 2019 event.
For more information on Brew in the Lou and to purchase wristbands, you can visit the LESA website here
.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.