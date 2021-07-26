Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 26, 2021

Eyeing Expansion, J's Pitaria Launches Frozen Line of Traditional Bosnian Pita

Posted By on Mon, Jul 26, 2021 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge J's Pitaria is launching a line of frozen Bosnian pita that will be available for pick-up at their Affton restaurant. - COURTESY OF J'S PITARIA
  • COURTESY OF J'S PITARIA
  • J's Pitaria is launching a line of frozen Bosnian pita that will be available for pick-up at their Affton restaurant.

Four years ago, Josi and Zamir Jahic opened J's Pitaria (91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, Affton; 314-270-8005) as a tiny storefront off Morganford in the shadow of the Bevo Mill. Now, the husband and wife team not only have a larger location in Affton, they are getting ready to launch a line of frozen pita that will bring the traditional Bosnian dish into the home kitchens of people throughout St. Louis and beyond.

"We wanted to give back to our customers with the frozen line," says Josi Jahic, who co-owns J's Pitaria with her husband Zamir. "We've always wanted to because we've had so many requests from people who want to bake it at home, but we couldn't do it. Now, we have this new technology that freezes the pita in seconds, so we started thinking about how we could do it."



The new frozen line features four different types of pita — meat, cheese, potato and spinach and cheese — that can be ordered through the J's Pitaria website and picked up at the restaurant. Guests can also order the frozen line onsite and take the products home immediately, depending on availability. Curbside pickup will also be accommodated.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges to J's Pitaria, Jahic says that it forced her and Zamir to get creative in order to sustain their business. Over the course of the past year, she found herself cooking a lot at home, and she began experimenting with the frozen pita line with the help of her large family. Through trial and error, she figured out the perfect combination of cooking time and oven temperature that recreated the fresh-baked pita experience she and her husband produce in the restaurant. Confident that they could give their customers a high-quality product, they decided to run with it.

"Being in a crisis was nothing new for us," Jahic says. "We've been through war, moving here, learning a new culture and a new language. Having gone through that really helped us not get into panic mode, but into a mode where we said, 'OK, this is a crisis. Let's figure out what we can do to make it better.' We have to figure out how to do things differently and how to adjust to the new normal."

Though that new normal is currently limited to the in-store pickup option, Jahic hopes that J's Pitaria can expand to grocery stores, first in the St. Louis area and eventually nationwide. She knows the demand is there; the restaurant regularly sells out of the pita and has a hard time keeping up because the dish is handmade. And because the pita is so approachable, she believe that demand will only grow the more people know about it.

"People think that the only people who eat this are those who have grown up with it, but that's not the case," Jahic says. "We've had an amazing response with everyone loving them because they are so delicious. Our vision is to get into stores here, and the next step would be to get this into stores nationwide. That's our dream and where we see ourselves going."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Food Blog »

Trending

Taqueria Durango Is Back After Fire — And Somehow Even Better
In the Midst of St. Louis' Opioid Epidemic, a Rescue Mission
Hartmann: Imagine if St. Louis Dominated Missouri Politics
Matt F. Basler Is Going to Kick Your Ass
Facing Displacement, Tai Ke Shabu Shabu Found the Perfect Home
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Taqueria Durango Is Back After Fire — And Somehow Even Better Read More

  2. Black Restaurant Week St. Louis Is Here Read More

  3. St. Louis Standards: Grbic Introduced St. Louis to Bosnian Food Read More

  4. Brew in the Lou Returns to Francis Park This Fall Read More

  5. The Food Hall at City Foundry to Open on August 11 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation