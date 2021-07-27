Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Mac's Local Eats Is Closing Its Bluewood Brewing Location August 3

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM

Fans of Mac's Local Eats will no longer be able to get its beloved burgers at Bluewood Brewing after August 3. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
A major shakeup involving two big-names in the St. Louis food scene is currently underway: Mac's Local Eats will no longer be operating its location inside of Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street, 314-261-4079). Mac's last day of service at Bluewood will be August 3.

The announcement was first made public on Bluewood's social media pages on Tuesday afternoon. No reason was given for the parting of ways. Instead, Bluewood's post simply states, "We sincerely wish the best for Mac's Local Eats' employees as they have continually served their customers with exceptional service." The post also noted that the brewery would be closed "this week" for reorganization and maintenance of its space.



Mac's Local Eats confirmed the news yesterday afternoon in a tweet, stating, "We left there for a much needed bigger boat (clearly)...and we still need a bigger boat."

Mac's Local Eats, which is owned by Chris "Mac" McKenzie, got its start in 2012 as Mac's Local Buys, a CSA McKenzie originally set up to give his friends access to quality meat at a fair price. The concept evolved to include a food window inside Tamm Avenue Grill in 2017 and quickly garnered a reputation as one of the best — if not the best — burgers in St. Louis.

After a two-year run, McKenzie parted ways with Tamm Avenue Bar in 2019, announcing a partnership with Bluewood's then-new Cherokee Street location. The arrangement enjoyed immediate success with fans of Mac's outstanding smash burgers queuing up in long lines to enjoy a taste.

This past November, Mac's announced that it would be launching a food truck, the Patty Wagon, at some point in the future, though it did not have a firm date in the works. It is unclear whether or not the forthcoming truck factored into the dissolution of the Bluewood arrangement.

Reached by the RFT, McKenzie declined to comment. We have also reached out to Bluewood and will update this post if any new information comes to light. In the meantime, you can read the entire Bluewood post below.

Mac's Local Eats will no longer be operating out of Bluewood Brewing after August 3, 2021. We sincerely wish the best for Mac's Local Eats' employees as they have continually served their customers with exceptional service. As such Bluewood Brewing will be closed this week for maintenance and some reorganization of our space.

We also look forward to some very exciting future beer releases including celebrating our 100th batch with you!! Thank you for your ongoing support!

Bluewood Brewing family.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.

