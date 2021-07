Imo's Pizza Sends Simone Biles St. Louis-Style Pizza Care Package

To everyone saying we should send @Simone_Biles pizzas, we did shortly after she left for Tokyo. We sent them to her and @jjowens_3, and they'll be waiting for her when she lands in Houston. :-) pic.twitter.com/21wpMzkaeU — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) July 27, 2021

A piece of St. Louis waits for Simone Biles when she gets back home from the 2020 Olympics.Biles, who visited St. Louis for the gymnastics Olympics trials , withdrew from two Olympic events this week. She said she has experienced intense pressure, which in turn, affected her mental health (is proud of her for realizing mental health comes first!). She remains in Tokyo, cheering on Team USA from the stands.reported that USA Gymnastics said "Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events."After her withdrawal, Missourians rallied around the gymnast, and called for Imo’s to send her some pizza to cheer her up. After all, when Biles went home from Houston, she tweeted about how much she missed the ‘za joint.So, the famous St. Louis pizza place eased all our minds by letting us know they have, in fact, sent Biles some pizza. Right now, the frozen pizzas are with her partner Jonathan Owens, a St. Louis native, awaiting her arrival. Owens tagged Imo’s in an Instagram story, thanking them for the “care package.”Hopefully, when Biles arrives back home in Houston, the square beyond compare comforts her like it has so many St. Louisans in times of need. St. Louis is rooting for you on and off the mat, Biles.